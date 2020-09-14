Don’t let Bend become Portland
A long time ago someone asked me “What’s the name of that state between California and Washington? Maybe it’s either Oregon or Idaho.” No one knew much about our state. Now we have made the big time with a world record for the longest continuous rioting, violence and vandalism in an American city, a governor who can compete with almost any other as most inept and a mayor whom even the Portland rioters viewed with contempt.
Since Portland is really a small town compared with mega cities like New York, Chicago and L.A. which each had similar, but much shorter, rioting and looting, why Portland? Some one or some organization must have determined that both Oregon as well as Portland were governed by weak leaders without the motivation to do anything toward reining in the violence nor prosecuting those arrested. Since the local cops were prevented from, among other tasks, protecting federal property, the feds arrived to do just that. This action apparently caused the mayor to determine that the feds, not the mob, were the problem.
So what are the residents of Portland, or for that matter, the citizens of Oregon doing about this state of affairs? Nothing.
Even though some of this mayhem has trickled down to some smaller cities (mostly east of the Cascades), even Bend has seen a microcosm of the problem with our city leaders. We need to try and keep Bend “Bend.” Let’s not let Bend become Portland Lite.
— Jay Feinstein, Bend
Vote for Jason Kropf
As a teacher, I continue to grapple with the challenges of distance learning. Not being with my students in-person and adjusting to a new way of connecting is hard. In this moment, we need a leader we can trust to fight for our students and our teachers — who will ensure that this pandemic doesn’t become an excuse to allow our children to fall behind.
Our current representative, Cheri Helt, voted against the Student Success Act and millions of dollars in school funding for our Bend-La Pine Schools. Thankfully, the bill passed anyway, and today it helps local schools reduce class sizes and increase the number of mental health counselors, nurses and librarians to better serve our students. It corrects decades of underinvestment in our public schools. As a teacher in Bend-La Pine Schools and a parent, I find Rep. Helt’s NO vote unconscionable.
As we face an uncertain future, now more than ever we need someone who will invest in our future and be a strong voice for our kids and our schools — that’s Jason Kropf. I know Jason. He’s volunteered in my classroom for six years, coaching high school students on the mock trial team. He’s a parent and advocate for children in foster care. More importantly, he’s someone I know I can trust. Vote for Jason Kropf (D) Oregon House District 54 and mail your ballot in early.
— Travis Overley, Bend
Support Kropf for state representative
I am a home care worker living in Bend. Along with thousands of other Oregon care providers, I take care of seniors, folks with disabilities, young children and others who are needing care. We provide essential services to allow people to live with dignity in their homes, and we are proud of that. I am writing about Jason Kropf, Democratic candidate for House District 54. I met him here in Bend this past December. I feel we have a true champion for care providers, people who rely on our care services and everyone in the Bend community.
Jason not only understands the world of care and its economy, which is one of the fastest-growing segments of employment in the region, but he understands the plight of every front-line worker serving people in Deschutes County. Whether in hospitals, nursing homes, soon-to-open public and private schools, service centers, hotels, restaurants or in their client’s homes – Jason has shown his support for our work and our efforts. And he has lived the life of a servant as well as a leader — focusing on youth criminal justice as a deputy district attorney and public defender.
When you cast your vote in the Nov. 3 election, know that front -line workers support Jason Kropf.
—Cristal DeJarnac, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.