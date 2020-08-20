After originally drafting a longer letter addressing the changing physical and political landscape of Bend, daily observations of recent activity and the pandemic merit comment. Hopeful that I am wrong, I can’t help but feel a perfect storm is brewing that will leave in its wake a lot of sick Bendites.
As bordering states closed camping and fishing opportunities, their residents have descended upon Oregon in seemingly record numbers with more out-of-state license plates present in Bend than ever before. Having owned businesses myself, I am all for commerce. But what was local leadership’s plan? Will lack of planning and short term greed combine to bring about another lockdown?
Parks, campgrounds and waterways are being overused to the point of abuse. While we don’t mind sharing our environment, we’ve become so overrun that locals have limited opportunities to recreate where they live. With foresight and planning, a solution would have been to establish limits on lodging capacity and to have put in place a reservation-only limited entry system for parks, campgrounds, lakes and streams. When I was younger, I moonlighted as a river fishing guide and bemoaned the concept of limited-entry permits. But these are much different times. Such a system may be due and should include premium rates for nonresidents.
Stopping short of suggesting local government has been complacent, I do wonder if the health of Bendites was first and foremost in any preplanning.
— Dan Revell, Bend
The actions of a few Oregonians would have the world believe that we are all anti-law enforcement, pro- Black Lives Matter and in favor of sanctuary cities. We don’t want to prosecute rioters but wish to see kids “rolling coal” prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Antifa members are our local folk heroes. If you are white, you must look deep within your soul to determine not if you are racist but how you are racist.
Am I the only one fed up with this narrative? We are continually told to be open-minded and not pre-judge, but that is exactly what is done to anyone who doesn’t agree with the left.
Many Oregonians believe that all lives matter but do not support “Black Lives Matter.” That doesn’t make them racists. People have the right to peacefully protest, but that ends when the first brick is thrown. Law enforcement should use, with discretion, any tool at their disposal to maintain order. We pay taxes, too, and expect enforcement of the laws. All the laws.
Extreme perspectives gain traction when our elected leaders buy into them. Change starts with electing leaders who share our values. If you’re happy with the way things are, then keep voting the way you do. If you’re really proud of a city counselor who doesn’t stand during the pledge of allegiance or a district attorney who joins demonstrators blocking ICE buses, then by all means reelect them. If not, elect someone else.
— Chris Tolke, Bend
When my son was small, he loved to sing the song “Backwards Land.” “Backwards Land” described a life where everything was sideways and out of sorts. That song reminds me that we are living in a place like that now, only in a negative way. The recent “outrage” that ICE was here in Bend to detain and deport two illegals, who are convicted criminals, is mind-numbing. Add to that the obvious, blatant pandering to this insanity by city Councilor Barb Campbell and DA John Hummel … who, by the way, said he’s “never been so disgusted by my government and so proud of my community.” Seriously, DA Hummel? As the Deschutes County DA and an elected official, you are not willing to protect the legal and lawfully abiding citizens of this county from illegal criminals, but you are willing to prevent federal law enforcement from doing so? This, my friends, is where we are headed — elected officials who are willing to pander to causes that undermine the rule of law, which underpins our democracy. Although we must constantly work to improve our society to address the needs of everyone, this is not the approach to take. As many of my friends have said, I’m glad my parents didn’t live to see this debacle, but I pity the younger generations and the future we are leaving them.
— Cynthia Fischer, Bend
