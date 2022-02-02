Dear Deschutes County commissioners, I have never sent you a note before, but I am very concerned about keeping the character of the area. Worrell Park is a little gem of a pocket-park filled with massive volcanic rock that truly brings Central Oregon to downtown. If you have not taken the time to walk through it or by it, please do so!
Deschutes County’s boom is long from over, and this small parcel does not provide the parking needed for any significant duration. Worrell Park should not be sacrificed in lieu of a longer-term plan; a parking deck would provide a long-term solution that is worthy of investment. I have seen a lot of changes in my mere 12 years here, and the beautiful natural landscapes are our biggest asset and cannot be replaced.
Thank you for your work!
— Lia Webster, Bend
Rethink Worrell Park plans
I want to thank Karon Johnson for her recent letter explaining the plans of Deschutes County leadership to demolish a significant portion of Worrell Park to convert it into additional parking spaces. At the rapid pace our region is growing we must be firmly committed to preserving all possible urban trees, native geological features, and open spaces. Miss Johnson makes the point that a multilevel parking garage, though much more costly, is a far more functional and forward-thinking approach to meeting parking needs. I agree. There is a difference between development and growth. Growth is just about getting bigger, while development means getting better. I strongly suggest demolishing our dwindling, irreplaceable open spaces to make room for more cars is not going to make Bend better. Please let our Deschutes County commissioners know that preserving open spaces and urban trees are worth the investment in more forward-looking approaches to managing regional growth.
— Cylvia Hayes, Bend
So long Bend
Has anybody noticed what is happening to our neat village of Bend? Thanks to the Chamber of Commerce, VisitBend, the City Council and the planning commission we’re no longer the neat village/city of polite drivers, traffic-free streets, interesting houses, space to float the river and time to take the time to enjoy. Instead we are busy building six-story buildings, stuck in traffic (Reed Market is a prime example), cutting down the magnificent old native trees (do we not have planning protection for these trees, just check out recent developments for a treeless experience, yuck), building ugly maximum use structures (although it has a good view of the river), fighting for parking spaces while the developers can count on-street-parking as part of their requirement, and gating off areas to prevent the riff-raff, pedestrians and bike riders from invading “our” space.
Soon Bend will achieve it’s goal of becoming the Portland of Central Oregon with deteriorating ambiance, declining water quality, eroding infrastructure and dead fish (gotta water all those golf courses, fill those pools and irrigate the nonnative trees and grass. Meanwhile I thought we lived in the High Desert).
We can recover some of what we have lost but it will take citizen participation, holding the council and planning commission to higher standards and electing council members that favor ambiance over build, build, build.
It’s truly sad to see Bend move from a village to an unfriendly metroplex.
— Tom Moses, Bend
Protect the border
Fox News is currently showing video of hundreds of illegal immigrants being transported by taxi to airports where they are put on flights to various parts of the country.
This process is at taxpayers’ expense and conducted by private government contractors in secret, usually at night. The contractors interviewed admit they do not want to draw attention to the process.
The immigrants are primarily adult males which contradicts statements from the Biden administration that illegal adult male migrants are returned to Mexico to await approval to enter the U.S. Officials in many communities receiving the migrants admit they have not been contacted by the government.
The Biden policy of open borders is a disaster and parallels the incompetence demonstrated in the withdrawal from Afghanistan. It also shows the administration is anything but transparent. Complicit are the two Senators from Oregon who, when contacted about the problems at the Southern Border, have little to say.
American citizens need to pay more attention to candidates for elective office and demand high standards, because right now, we don’t have them
— Neil Wilson, Bend
