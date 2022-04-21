Why is the squeaky mountain bike wheel getting Phil Chang’s grease? Deschutes County has $78 million in planned road work, all more critical than County Commissioner Chang’s folly of building a road to nowhere for an elite few.
Legally locked out of Forest Road 4606, some bikers and Chang think it’s a good idea to spend $600,000-$700,000 to engineer, grade, gravel and civilize an existing, perfectly good two-track road. Is that better than paving unsafe portions of Alfalfa Market Road?
No true mountain biker needs his or her own custom-built gravel road. The sport was pioneered by rugged individualists looking for a challenge, not a Disneyland ride. Real riders (me, included) should be embarrassed at this vote-pandering handout.
Is a biker’s playground the highest and best use of limited funds when critical roads benefiting all county residents go wanting? Would re-paving roads we use to go to work make more sense? How about faster response by fire trucks? Or making a failing bridge safe to cross?
Do a few bike riders looking for a new place to play deserve “federal money,” not from the road budget? They’re still our tax dollars. Commissioner Chang, if they’re as easy to get as you make it appear, why not chase them for important projects … like making access to Buckingham Elementary school safer?
I asked Phil Chang those questions and got the sound of crickets in response. Twice. Maybe you should ask him … after fixing the flat tire from that pothole you just hit.
— Scott Linden, Bend
Signal when exiting a roundabout
People, please use your right turn indicator when leaving a roundabout! Even if you are basically going straight ahead, you are still making a right hand turn! You are leaving a circle in which all exits are a right-hand turn! Traffic would flow so much smoother if drivers would use their turn indicator, instead of incoming cars just waiting for a chance to enter the roundabout! Please be courteous and use your turn indicator every time you leave a roundabout!
— Barbara Russell, Bend
Voting in the May primary matters for climate change
Earth Week is about the time Central Oregonians may start to expect warmer weather, which will be welcome, at first.
But I am apprehensive about extreme heat, fire and smoke, due to our changing climate. Last summer, Bend hit a record 107 degrees in June, followed by many fires and very unhealthy smoke.
On April 5th, The Bulletin reported on a prediction of early and above normal wildfire risk for us, due to low snowpack and continuing drought.
I am worried that my house and neighborhood could burn down, as well as other parts of our region and Oregon. Extreme high temperatures bring suffering, illness, and even death, to susceptible people without air conditioning, and especially those with no house to shelter in.
With three grandchildren under five, I am very concerned about what the future climate will mean for their lives, which should extend into the next century.
One thing that we can do to take collective action to fight climate change and to deal with its current effects, is to vote in the May Democratic primary.
There are two contested elections of particular importance. Tina Kotek, running for governor, is the best candidate on climate issues, who has had the most success in passing climate legislation. And Jamie McLeod-Skinner, running for Congress for the 5th District, is far more committed to effective action on climate than her main opponent.
Please give these two candidates your very serious consideration.
— Peter Kunen, Bend
McQuisten for governor
The midterm elections are rapidly approaching and with them the last, best chance to turn this state around. For far too long we have been dictated to by Salem. It is time to restore decision making and freedom to the people of this state. The very best chance to accomplish that is by voting for GOP candidate Kerry McQuisten. Look at her position on every issue of importance and you will be impressed. Kerry McQuisten will make an excellent governor. Vote for her in the GOP primary
— Jerry Boyd, Prineville
