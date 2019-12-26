It is disheartening to follow the impeachment hearings and realize that only one party cares any longer about the Constitution and national security.

Despite the repeated protestations of the cult followers of Trump in Congress, there is no requirement in the Constitution that a crime be committed for impeachment. But even if there were, Trump made a clear attempt to extort Zelenskiy by holding up delivery of funds (already approved by Congress) in exchange for a promise to investigate a political opponent on the claim of a long-debunked conspiracy hoax. This clearly meets the bribery criterion.

Apparently, Republicans have lost all sense of patriotism and integrity as they reject well-established facts and float ludicrous claims about there being insufficient evidence to impeach and remove this President for abuse of power and for obstructing Congress.

We know that the hoax claiming Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election is false; our own National Security Agencies and even the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee acknowledged that Russia was responsible and candidate Trump welcomed it. Yet, still these treasonous Republicans push the Russian party line that it was Ukraine. That Republicans have become the “Make Russia Great Again” party is transparently obvious to all.

— Trisha Vigil, Medford

Mr. Paul deWitt’s guest column provides an interesting review of recycled POT (Party Of Trump) economic talking points.

He exults in the top heavy tax cuts, which he says will surely increase tax revenue and he says have increased the “average” household income by $4,000.

This was once called “trickle down” economics. It was before and is now a resounding failure for those trickled upon but definitely not for those on top.

Has YOUR household income increased $4,000? How is YOUR massive stock portfolio doing?

Tax revenue has in fact decreased (not so shockingly) and now he notes how the debt is soaring (not so shockingly) and so of course critical social services for the trickled upon, such as SNAP lunch support, Social Security and Medicare must be cut (not so shockingly).

History tells us that when the foxes are put in charge of the henhouse, feathers fly and chicken is abundant for those who can afford it BUT after a short while, we note that egg production is down. The economic sugar rush of tax cuts for corporations and the very wealthy does not last, but the harm of the cuts to critical services will indeed last and will hurt.

— David R. Scott, Redmond

In this era when most news — broadcast and written — has forgotten it is supposed to be impartial, I always relied upon The Bulletin to lean a little more central. But the new leadership has decided against that. How about reporting on what’s good in the world instead of filling your paper and website with the same half-truths and vitriol as every other news outlet? This is Bend — embrace being different!

— Trish Sewell, Bend

After reading your recent article I am heartbroken and appalled at the way Deshaun Adderley was treated by his fellow students, and the apparent indifference of school officials. If only the Summit High School administration had followed protocol and taken steps to identify and end the torment Deshaun was subjected to.

I wonder about the 10 students who were named in the lawsuit. Are they from wealthy and entitled families who felt they were better than Deshaun and made sure he knew it? Are they from poor and unempowered families who relished having power over someone else? Are they victims of bullying themselves either at home or school? Are they boys? Girls? Do they feel any remorse?

It is too late to save Deshaun Adderley. There is nothing we can do to heal the broken hearts of his family. But as a community we can hold our school district responsible. We can insist those students receive both appropriate discipline and impactful awareness training. Two years after Deshaun took his life, it is past time these take place, but it is not too late.

— Susan Gregory, Bend

In Paul deWitt’s Dec. 21 guest column (“The untold story of the Trump economy”), when it comes to Trump it appears to be all about the economy. As for Democrats, he says, “In their zeal to remove a duly elected president, they could end up killing the goose that laid the golden egg.” But Mark Galli, editor of Christianity Today, has a different view of this goose. Despite Trump delivering for conservatives in terms of Supreme Court nominees and the economy, he says “None of the president’s positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character,” and that “no matter how many hands we win in this political poker game, we are playing with a stacked deck of gross immorality and ethical incompetence.”

Trump’s moral failings are too numerous to list here. The bottom line is that we all know moral turpitude and outright evil when we see it. When faced with Trump’s assault on common decency, his supporters never really defend his behavior. How can you defend the indefensible? In the event of a Senate trial 100 senators will soon have a choice to make, and all voters will have the same choice next year. The choice is this: in the face of evil will you stand up and oppose it, or stay silent and be corrupted by it? That choice will be a tipping point for both this country and the world.

— Rick Neufeld, Bend