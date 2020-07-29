Democracy? Not really
Governor Kate “Lockdown” Brown held a teleconference on July 22 in which she instructed President Donald Trump to withdraw federal troops from Oregon because, as she said, we live in a democracy, not a dictatorship. Well, she lied. In that same teleconference she said bars and restaurants must close at 10:00 p.m. There wasn’t a vote, as in a democracy, just an edict from her. She also said that anyone age five and older must wear a mask in public indoor spaces and outdoors where social distancing is not possible. Again, no vote, just her fiat. Gyms must require face masks even while customers exercise. No vote. She put a limit of 100 on the number of people allowed in some indoor venues. No vote.
Prior to those mandates, Brown closed businesses, throwing many people out of work and shutting some businesses that will never reopen. As before, no vote, as in a democracy that she claims Oregon is.
I have had a garden plot at Hollinshead Community Garden for 36 years. We were locked out of the garden, not allowing us to weed our plots or do any sort of ground preparation or plant our gardens until June 20. And Bend has a growing season of approximately 100 days. Thus, losing three-plus weeks was very costly. Some gardeners opted not to plant this year. Did the gardeners get to vote on that directive? Nope. Brown saw to that.
There are many more instances that could be cited that Brown dictated to Oregonians. I name just a few, simply as examples of how she continues to blatantly lie about Oregon being a democracy.
—John Sabo, Bend
Spread burden for transportation
As homeowners in Bend, we would like to give input on the transportation bond. We understand that as it's currently structured, property taxes will increase in order to pay for this. That is very inequitable and we do not support it.
We also own two rental properties in Bend and we keep those rents reasonable and affordable (we do not want to pass on higher property taxes to our tenants).
We would support a gas tax or some measure that spreads the responsibility of paying for our transportation system equitably among everyone who uses it, including tourists.
Homeowners are roughly 60% of Bend residents, but are being asked to pay for transportation upgrades from which all residents will benefit? This is a cost that everyone should share.
— Lisa Travis, Bend
Teachers do put kids first
Central Oregon Bulletin readers could probably tell that Jeff Keller's recent arguments, and those who share his perspective, are misinformed and willfully blind to the facts. In his July 22nd letter "Re Open Schools", in addition to comparing COVID-19 to the seasonal flu, Keller expresses his “disappointment” in local teacher’s hesitancy to return to the classroom during a global pandemic. Keller says educators are, “putting their own welfare ahead of the welfare of the children whose education and welfare they are entrusted with”.
Indeed, if the last 30 years of inadequate school funding, the past 10-20 years of mass school shootings, and low pay have taught us anything, it’s that teachers put their own welfare ahead of their students.
People who share Keller's sentiments should be ready to get into personal protective equipment and volunteer in our school buildings. Go stand with teachers on the first day of school, sanitizing desks, bathroom door handles, school bus seats, and water fountains. Report to recess, lunch, bus duty, and monitor hallways to ensure hundreds of middle schoolers are social distancing. Be there for the inevitable disruptions and desperate mental health needs of our young people.
If folks are not willing to personally be in our buildings performing these vital tasks, I suggest they redirect their desire to score political points and their misplaced frustration toward the real problem: getting a handle on this virus so that we can all go back to school safely, responsibly and with a viable plan in place.
— Travis Overley is a teacher in Bend
Trump's war
Many of us worried that Trump would try to rescue his failed presidency by starting a war.
What we didn't anticipate is that it would be against Americans.
— Stephen Ducat, Bend
