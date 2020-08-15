The Bend City Council should delay its road bond request past the November election. Its bonding request in the middle of a pandemic recession will be voted down and safety in Bend will once again be set back for years.
The bond request will fail for three reasons: (1) We’re in a pandemic, and no one is certain of his or her financial situation in the years ahead; (2) People don’t understand why the projects to support real estate speculation are not being paid for with system development charges (SDCs); (3) Bend’s citizens are concerned about safety, about pedestrians and other users being struck and killed. Most of the bond money does not go to safety, but instead to subsidize vehicular traffic.
Bend has long subsidized sprawl by not making new developments pay the full cost of necessary transportation infrastructure.
Adding commercial property and thousands of new houses and apartments clogs existing roads with increased traffic.
Once again, Bend residents are being asked to pay for improvements to deal with the unreimbursed infrastructure expense.
Putting Bend’s $190 million bond request on the ballot together with the Deschutes libraries’ $195 million bond request defies reason. Bend should hold off until the impact of the coronavirus pandemic is more certain, and the city’s project list should be limited to improving safety. Any necessary funding would be millions of dollars less and would pass overwhelmingly.
— Dave Paulson, Bend
The radical left is hard at work at destroying our way of life and the country we love.
Treason is an act that “… weakens the United States …” By allowing anarchists, looters and arsonists to run wild in city streets, Democratic “leaders” of multiple states affected are traitors.
Businesses and thus people’s lives are being destroyed, and the mayor of Seattle called it the summer of love.
The damage caused will be hundreds of millions of dollars; thousands of innocent people were terrorized; and the death of innocent children left a bloodstain on our country never to be erased. Left unchecked by Democrat politicians, this will spread nationwide. Can you imagine it happening in your city?
Thousands of citizens who have never owned guns are buying guns. They are scared and feel threatened as Democrats defund and restrain police from defending us, fueling lawlessness.
Rep . Pelosi seems fine with criminal anarchists ripping down and destroying publicly owned statues, saying, “People do what they do.” Where is condemnation of these criminals by any Democrat?
The policies that extremist Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Pressley and Tlaib are advocating are Socialistic. One could only conclude that they want a socialistic form of government.
If you want our country and way of life to disappear, elect Biden, the radical left’s figurehead, and Kamala Harris. Whether or not you like or respect Trump, it’s clear that he wants peace in our cities, and for peaceful protests to not be disrupted by lawbreakers.
— John Moeckel, Bend
I read the article and sidebar about Bill Moseley’s departure from the City Council with some dismay. I am not dismayed about the departure, but I am dismayed that Bill Moseley chose to articulate such disregard for the talents of the people around him.
I appreciate a city council that works with staff and colleagues to set and work toward common goals, and I don’t appreciate a city council that takes a top-down, authoritarian approach to leadership. We have enough of that in the world . I appreciate a city council that values the talents that city staff bring to the table because, frankly, it is their job to keep up with the latest research and have the street savvy that comes from “working in the trenches.”
I wish Bill Moseley well in his focus on his business.
— Barbara Rich, Bend
