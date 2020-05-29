I’ve watched the Deschutes County commissioners cry crocodile tears, over and over, about the prospect of people growing marijuana within 1,500 feet of a horse-riding facility because of their supposed concern about the health and safety of children and families.
Yet now, they’re contemplating allowing dozens of people —including a disproportionate number of senior citizens who are uniquely vulnerable to the virus — to congregate and sing inside of circulated-air churches all for the sake of pandering to a religious voting bloc.
Our county leaders need to stop playing politics and listen to the health officials. Commissioners, support the governor’s order before you wind up causing our county’s first COVID-19 death.
— Jeremy Dickman, Bend
Do you guys know how awesome it was that Bend City Council adopted the Core Area Project report last week!? I’m so stoked to see some much-needed forward movement for the revitalization of the core of Bend — where I happen to live and work as an engineer.
The goals and tools laid out in the CAP will allow for some exciting urban redevelopment opportunities. The grass-roots energy around the issue was amazing. It is funny that it took a pandemic to shake us up enough to adopt more open streets downtown, with more outdoor seating and wider walkways.
Thank you, council and Mayor Russell! I will say that Counselor Moseley lost my vote, as he seemed to be backward-looking and uninformed , suggesting further studies and more bureaucratic review despite the mountains of good data provided by the URAB in the CAP. Really! More studies!? I’ve been convinced for years that the urban renewal opportunities are an overlooked goldmine in the heart of Bend, but some seem to be looking backward to somehow “make Bend great again” by not investing in the needed infrastructure. Guess what — tens of thousands are coming — let’s put them in the core, and not in their cars.
— John David Fischer, Bend
As a volunteer with Central Oregon Moms Demand Action, I am writing to encourage your participation in the Wear Orange campaign for National Gun Violence Awareness Day. Wear Orange began in 2015 in honor and memorial of Hadiya Pendleton, a 15-year-old high school student who was shot and killed in Chicago. Wear Orange Weekend, June 5-7, is a national public commitment to encourage, support and work toward solutions to save lives from gun violence. Worn by hunters or activists, orange recognizes the importance of gun safety, and the hundreds of lives cut short and wounded by gun violence every day.
Today, the coronavirus crisis is exacerbating the gun violence crisis in America, including bringing a heightened risk of domestic violence, unintentional shootings and gun suicide. Research shows that 4.6 million children live in a home with a loaded, unsecured gun. If there is a gun in your home, make sure it is stored locked and unloaded, separate from ammunition.
Moms Demand Action volunteers are dedicated to working together to make this country safe from gun violence for all people. You can support National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange Weekend by wearing orange and participating in one of our events or actions from your home. For more information, visit wearorange.org, or contact centralormoms@gmail.com.
— Heather McNeil, Bend
Individual liberty, elites and … the common good?
The lockdown protesters have given us a new definition of an elitist. It describes those who think their individual liberties and freedoms override the rest of us willing to take a step back from our usual routines, social engagements and work so that medical professionals and scientists get a handle on this novel virus that seems to know no boundaries and is willing to make anyone its vector.
I get the consequences of slowing the flow of money, people and goods on individuals and the economy, but do these new “elites” get the consequence of severe illness in most minor cases and death in the most extreme and that asymptomatic people convey the virus too?
Protesters, I understand your first amendment right to express your opinion, but I question how you balance your individual right to life, liberty and happiness with everybody else’s right to live healthy lives? Are you really that entitled? I seriously doubt your individual liberty will contribute much to what has made this country, or will improve it in the future.
— Paul Primak, Bend
