COCC

An entrance to Central Oregon Community College. 

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

As a faculty at Central Oregon Community College, I’m deeply troubled by my institution’s decision not just to invite Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer as the commencement speaker, but to stand by this decision in the face of opposition from students, faculty, staff and community members.

Colleges play a vital role in preparing students for a diverse world. It is imperative to provide students with opportunities to engage in open dialogue, learn from various perspectives and develop critical thinking skills. However, it is equally important to draw a line when the views being expressed perpetuate discrimination, intolerance and prejudice, views that stand in direct contrast to COCC’s values.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.