Once again, your Jan. 8 editorial page published numerous letters regarding Rep. Cliff Bentz — all negative.
In his interview with your paper, he said that many of his constituents had contacted him regarding the upcoming counting of the Electoral College votes. I am one of those constituents who called his office. I wanted him to read the Constitution and vote according to the law.
He did. Our Constitution states that only the respective state can change election laws.
The state of Pennsylvania had county clerks and other election officials change the rules of how and when folks could vote. This is against the law.
I applaud my representative who objected to these votes on legal grounds.
Thank you, Rep. Bentz, for listening to at least one of your constituents.
— Sherril Wallace, Prineville
I am sorry to say that The Bulletin has really shown its true colors. I read the whole front and back pages of the Jan . 7 edition and was thoroughly disgusted and disappointed.
The Bulletin is obviously in lockstep with all other left-wing biased publications. I would like to know where you were while the Do-Nothing Democrats watched while the mobs burned, looted and destroyed businesses and federal buildings in Portland, Seattle, Minneapolis and others.
Why is it that you only give this much coverage when a conservative group protests? You might notice, there were no fires and only a very, very small number that invaded the area. That’s when compared to the thousands of slugs that were throwing Molotov cocktails with their faces covered because they were not brave enough let anyone recognize them. Not the case on the 7th.
All that said, I am sad and mad about what happened; I am very disappointed in the way it was handled. I am also very disappointed with the front-page column that says, “Our president is fanning the flames .” That is not reporting; that is an editorial piece. I hope you realize that you are fanning the flames of division and not helping our country come together and heal.
— Charles Thomson, Bend
“Thousands could die before vaccine arrives.” This was the large and sensational front-page headline in a recent edition of The Bulletin. This type of reporting can only be described as sensationalism, inflammatory and fear mongering. Accurate and objective journalism would not come to mind for anyone who reads the article.
The first line of the article reads, “Despite the imminent arrival of the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, Oregon will likely have thousands more killed.” lt goes on to state that the total number of deaths from COVID in Oregon since the pandemic started nearly 10 months ago is 1,138. lf the headline is to be credible, the total number of deaths to date will need to triple before the vaccine arrives. The only tiny thread lending any credibility to this sensational claim is one quote from the Oregon Health Authority director: “We can’t vaccinate everybody at once, so the sad truth is there will be more infections and more deaths.”
The article also states that Oregon ranks 45th among states for infection rates. Headline could have read “Oregon among most successful for fighting COVID.”
One will also find in the story that the widely media-touted and predicted Thanksgiving surge did not happen. Perhaps the headline could have been “No Thanksgiving surge.”
The story further states that there have been 91,421 confirmed cases with 1,138 deaths. That equates to a survival rate of nearly 99%. Perhaps the headline could have read “99% survival rate for COVID.”
The biggest news, quoting the story, “The biggest news is the arrival within days of the first doses of Pfizer vaccine.” Seems like a headline should reflect the biggest news in the story. Why not a headline: “Vaccine arriving within days.”
At best, this is sensationalism to sell papers. Community psyche and local businesses be damned. Or could this be intentionally instilling fear to advance a much darker agenda?
— Ron Ross, Bend
