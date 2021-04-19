Brown's vaccination policy was right
As seniors, age 76 and 80, and former educators, my husband and I fully support the priority given to teachers for the vaccine. We understand the visceral fear of mortality risks in our age group, but the fact is, our ages make us more vulnerable to everything, including falling, deteriorating joints, organ issues and a variety of terminal diseases.
The flip side is our privilege of staying safely at home with no obligation to work supporting a family or ensuring our societal wheels keep turning! Teachers and support staffs have no more choice in fulfilling job contracts in getting our kids back to school than doctors and nurses have in keeping us healthy. Likewise, any necessary group living populations have no choice for safety, including prisoners, essential retail workers and any senior living facilities. They all keep our immediate lives functioning!
Yes, some folks have been lucky to nab leftover doses out of order, but overall, our friends support Governor Brown’s team efforts to meet as many needs as possible. At this age, patience counts more than privilege.
— Wendie Vermillion, Sisters
Lawler for the library board
I would like to thank the Bulletin for its April 7, endorsement of my bid for re-election to the Deschutes Public Library’s Board of Directors. I’m the incumbent representative for Zone 3 which primarily encompasses South County, including La Pine where I’ve lived for almost 17 years.
I have volunteered at the La Pine Library for 16 years. For the last 10 years, I’ve had the privilege of serving on the library board and am currently board president. The board works closely with the library director to ensure that our facilities and services keep pace with population growth and changing community needs.
I’m proud to be associated with this organization. Our library branches provide extensive, free resources that all County residents can readily access, either in person or on-line. Our library system is considered one of the best in Oregon and has achieved national recognition as well. This is due to the hard work and dedication of our amazing staff – from the employees who greet you when you visit any of our branches, to the many folks (both paid and volunteer) who work behind the scenes to ensure the excellent service you have come to expect.
If you think as highly of your library as I do, I would again like to ask South County residents for their vote so I can continue my involvement on the board of this first-rate library system.
— Martha Lawler, La Pine
On your left
I have been bicycling in and around Bend for many years, east side, west side, all-around Central Oregon, and even beyond, and I have a pet peeve that I want to air. No, it is not about drivers in their cars versus riders on their bicycles; it is about bicyclists versus bicyclists. I mostly ride on my heavy steel touring bike, so I am pretty slow going up Century or Skyliner, or doing the Twin Bridges scenic route, and thus am often passed by other riders on lighter bikes, and with younger legs.
That is fine with me; but here is why I get peeved: maybe one in ten will let me know they are over-taking me, no shout-out, no howdy, just suddenly they are there, whizzing by, at arm’s distance (or less), often startling me. I believe that it is only good biking etiquette to let someone know when you are approaching and going to pass. It is not only good etiquette, but also safer for both bicyclists, and more friendly to do so. So, I am asking all cyclists out there, whether you are on a road bike, mountain bike, or EBike, to join me in a campaign this riding season to ride more courteously, safely, and friendly, and give a shout out when you are about to overtake another cyclist. “Hey Bob, on your left” or just “Hey, on your left!” Even if it is not me, your gesture will be appreciated! Thanks!
— Bob Sanders, Bend
