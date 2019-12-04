Board was right on safe storage

As a parent of two teenagers, one who graduated from Bend High last year and another a current junior at Bend High, I commend the Bend La Pine School Board for its recent passage of the Safe Storage Resolution.

Gun deaths in the U.S. are an epidemic. This is not a partisan issue, and it shouldn’t be a political issue. This is a public health issue. The statistics (see everytownresearch.org) are alarming:

In incidents of gunfire on school grounds, 78% of shooters under the age of 18 obtained their gun(s) from their homes or the homes of relatives or friends.

40% of child suicides involve a gun.

Thirty-two children and/or teens unintentionally shot themselves or someone else in the last month.

This is unacceptable. And it’s preventable.

Many of these deaths could be prevented if all gun owners kept their guns securely stored. Communicating the message of locking guns up securely is a vital component to ending the epidemic of gun violence.

All parents in the district, in fact everyone in our community, needs to understand the importance of securing guns. It is always an adult’s responsibility to prevent unauthorized access to guns — not a child’s responsibility to avoid guns. Responsible storage decreases the risk of firearm suicide, unintentional firearm injury among children and saves lives.

Board Members Caroline Skidmore, Amy Tatom and the entire board deserve our thanks for their efforts to keep our children and community safe.

— Sarah Douglass

Bend

Bulletin should be selective about climate change

Spot on, Helen Seidler in your column being more careful about what it prints about climate change. The Bulletin has a social obligation to present the best expert thinking on climate, not the half-truths or hunches of those with a political agenda.

Did you know that the floods, droughts, hurricanes, and fires (to name a few of the thousand cuts we might inflict upon ourselves) will increase with the growing climate crisis? The Department of Defense for decades has warned us. Every science academy in the world (NASA has a list of 200) has warned us.

It is like dominoes. First domino, the degree of devastation is directly connected to how rapidly we decarbonize. Temperatures and CO2 march in lock step. That domino will depend to a large extent on our national effort to put a price on carbon (say Nobel economists). That is seen as the single best first step to save what can be saved.

And that domino will depend on how Congress votes. The legislation awaits. Their vote depends on you.

You are the key. I urge you to commit to go to the ballot box and, in that way, express your love for this planet’s ability to sustain life. There is no Planet B.

— Jan Freed

Los Angeles

Commentary was way off

Regarding a column appearing in the Nov. 14 Bulletin by former CIA employee Steven Hall — His views were, to be kind, outrageous. Space limitations prevent me from shredding it completely, so consider just two of his ridiculous assertions. “An American president — any American president — simply making a personal request of a foreign leader is wrong, and probably worthy of impeachment.” Wrong on both counts and astoundingly so on the later. So much so, that explanation to any reasonably intelligent reader would be insulting. Then there’s this gem, “Trump’s request was nothing short of horrific.” This from a person who alleges both to have traveled widely and been around long enough to have acquired some perspective. “Horrific”? Really? The events of 9/11, the Holocaust, the beheading of bound prisoners, even the conditions of some refugee camps, these are horrific. (Note to Steve: you need to get out more.)

President Trump has inquired into the actions of a sitting vice president who was videotaped bragging of doing the very thing for which he now stands accused and for the financial gain of his family. Trump’s effort may help his reelection effort, as does good governance, but it is also in the national interest. Democrats, read the Mueller Report, read the phone transcript and quit wasting valuable time and resources feeding your slavish hatred of the president. If The Bulletin was forced to run such drivel, you should be embarrassed. If it was your choice, you should be ashamed.

— Gerald R. Flavel

Bend

