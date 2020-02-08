Bend has trouble housing its population and continues to search for ways that would accommodate it. I think there is only one solution. We must transform this small town into a super city. There are many ways we could accomplish fitting our growing population into Bend. They just aren’t very popular. These solutions, like growing our city into the sky, would serve the best results. We could build larger apartment buildings closer to businesses, which would promote a different way of travel.
Approximately more than half of renters in Deschutes County spend more than 30% of their income on housing. If we were able to place apartments in central locations around Bend, we would be able to supply those in need of cheaper housing with apartments they could afford. For example, the working class and middle class are being pushed out by vacation rentals and out-of-state buyers. If Bend had accessible apartments throughout the city, these classes wouldn’t have to fight the out-of-state buyers for housing.
Bend has around a 2% growth rate. More people keep arriving and Bend has turned into the fastest-growing city on the West Coast. With more people that come, we will have to accommodate more cars. With apartments, Bend would have a population greatly influenced to bike or use public transportation. After introducing the complexes, we could start fixing bike lanes and introduce public transportation between the apartments and Bend’s most-visited areas. This will incentivize those living in the apartments to take public transport.
— Patrick Ronan, Bend
So it seems the ownership of The Bulletin and many of its readers and editorial contributors believe global warming is man-made and that we need to something drastic about that. Well, I have a modest proposal.
Let’s close down all newspapers and magazines.
Just think of how much we can ameliorate global warming by doing this! We can eliminate the use of prodigious quantities of petroleum products and electricity (the principal sources of CO2) because there will no longer be a need to cut trees for newsprint, haul these trees/logs to paper mills, run the mills to create newsprint, ship the newsprint to printing plants, print the publication(s), and distribute them. All of these activities create multiple tons of CO2 which go straight into the atmosphere and, according to some sources, are the chief culprit in global warming.
The economic dislocation caused by ceasing to publish will be minimal because, according to people who are paid to pontificate on such matters, printed media’s days are numbered and fewer and fewer people will be employed in hard copy publishing every year.
I am sure the owners and editors of The Bulletin want to do their part to help ameliorate this man-made global warming crisis, which they are helping to perpetuate by publishing a daily paper. So, when might we expect the Bulletin to have the courage of its convictions and cease publication?
— Mike Koonce, Bend
Thank you for your editorial commitment to the recognition of human contribution to climate change and the science-based facts backing that position. Please consider a similar stance regarding the overwhelming evidence of science-based support of childhood vaccinations.
— J. Andrew Hamlin, Bend
