I would like to support the guest column written by Ray Maio on April 21. I voted for the library bond even though I did not like the location of the proposed central library. I believe a different location and more branch libraries would be a better idea. Hopefully, the library board will come up with some other good ideas that will serve the community well. I appreciate Ray and the library board for their service to our libraries. Thank you.
— Kent Pressman, Bend
I’m writing in response to Ray Miao’s Thursday April 21 guest column regarding Deschutes County libraries. I served on the Deschutes County Library Board of Trustees in the mid-90s including a couple year stint as the board President. During that period the board and staff laid the groundwork for building the downtown Bend branch which opened in 1998. The board was involved with all phases of planning — community involvement, identifying the Bend branch location, land acquisition and the new building’s design.
I’m in full agreement with the vision and options Ray Miao lays out that help to build more livable, complete communities. The idea of building a permanent east Bend library which would serve as the central library for operations makes a lot of sense. Also improvements to La Pine, Sunriver, Redmond and Sisters libraries. I agree with Ray that the problems identified by the Bend City Council give us an opportunity to rethink, re-engage and better bring together the needs of the communities and possibly to save some money. In addition it creates an opportunity to assure a better investment in Central Oregon’s sustainable future.
— Peter Geiser, Bend
I just finished reading the column in The Bulletin from Megan McArdle asking “What will Republicans do if they regain power?” She implied that they have no idea what to do to address any of Biden’s monumental and cataclysmic failures. She quite obviously aligns with Biden and his party. That’s the only way one could omit the fact that most, if not all, of our nations most pressing troubles and concerns were predictably created out of Biden’s ineptitude. The simple fact is that a time machine taking us all back to the day before his inauguration would fix 90% of our problems. Sadly, without that option, we must systematically and line by line correct each and every one of Biden’s dismal failures. The Republicans that Ms. McArdle are so concerned about know exactly what’s needed. There’s no need to reinvent the wheel. Maybe just replacing the wheels that Biden almost instantly ran off the cart will at least give us some hope for the future.
The only support that is left for Biden and his gross mishandling of everything, comes from those too embarrassed to admit that maybe a few mean tweets weren’t so bad. Hating Trump is your prerogative, but supporting the demise of our country to save a little embarrassment does not serve your children and grandchildren well.
— Jeff Duda, Redmond
Seven years ago, I had the misfortune of suffering a stroke resulting in hemiparesis. Without the exceptional care of St. Charles and their acute stroke and rehabilitation programs, I would never have gotten back to where I am today.
Recently, a dear family friend of mine in a prestigious area of California suffered a stroke and I was down there to help her and her family navigate the next steps in her recovery process. I spent many hours with them in the in-patient rehabilitation center at the Southern California hospital and was disappointed by the care she received compared to what would have been available to her at St. Charles Bend.
As the co-founder of the nonprofit Stroke Awareness Oregon, I felt impelled to write this letter to educate and acquaint Central Oregon residents we have a premiere stroke diagnosis and recovery program right at our doorstep. We are very fortunate to have the resources and services provided by St. Charles available to stroke patients in our community. I applaud Joe Sluka, president and CEO of St. Charles Health System and his team. I only wish I could have transferred my friend to St. Charles.
— Lawnae Hunter is the co-founder of Stroke Awareness Oregon and lives in Bend.
