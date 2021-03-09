For those who heard Sheryl WuDunn and Nicholas Kristof speak about their most recent book, “Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope”, in the last of the Author! Author! series this past week, you met Sheryl WuDunn.
If you only read the Feb. 25 Bulletin article about the couple, you missed an opportunity to learn about this skilled and impactful woman. Other than reading that they split the assignments of writing their Pulitzer Prize winning work, that’s all we would know about Sheryl WuDunn.
In this limited space I’ll fill in just some of Sheryl WuDunn’s background: business executive, senior banker, private wealth advisor, writer, lecturer, and Pulitzer Prize winner to name some of her accomplished careers.
Starting as the first Asian-American reporter hired at The New York Times, WuDunn ran coverage of global energy, global markets, foreign technology and foreign industry. She was also the anchor on The New York Times Page One nightly program.
She is on these short lists to recognize extraordinary women: Fast Company, Harvard Business School, PBS, and Business Insider. I don’t mean to diminish Nicholas Kristof’s well deserved recognition as a journalist and political commentator. They are the first couple to win a Pulitzer Prize for journalism.
Sheryl WuDunn certainly pulls her weight in this duo. Take a look at her two TED talks to see the additional depth of who Sheryl WuDunn is. Bend would be very fortunate to have her return on her own stage.
— Leslie Koc, Bend
