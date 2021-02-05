Applause for Ron Wyden
As Oregonians, we’re proud of our wild places. From the Coast Range, to the Wallowas, to the Owyhee, our public lands are why we live in Oregon, and why we’ve built our businesses here. As Bendites, we take special pride in our rivers, especially the river that anchors our community and draws us together; the namesake of our town and an amazing resource that is cherished by folks who come from thousands of miles away to recreate it. The Deschutes River is protected as a Wild and Scenic River, and now, thanks to Sen. Ron Wyden, we have an opportunity to protect vital tributaries of the Deschutes — like Bridge Creek and Whychus Creek — in a bill that will designate 4,700 miles of Wild and Scenic Rivers across the state and make Oregon the leading state in river conservation.
Water from Bridge Creek, a tributary of Tumalo Creek, is the source of clean water for our community, our pups and our beer. Whychus Creek, another important tributary of the Deschutes, is critical spawning habitat for salmon and steelhead — which are finally returning to our watershed after decades of community investment.
We applaud Sen. Wyden’s effort to protect Tumalo Creek and Whychus Creek as Wild and Scenic Rivers, and to make Oregon the leading state for river conservation.
— Michael LaLonde is the president of Bend-based Deschutes Brewery, and Will Blount is the president of Bend-based Ruffwear.
Headline was misleading
Depending on which numbers you use, and there a quite a few out there, your cover story of Jan. 28th, “One-third of Deschutes County cases coming from Redmond” is misleading.
Here is what I see when I look into the numbers. First of all, Redmond’s ZIP code population is listed as 38,844. If we use the Deschutes County population as 106,023, then the Redmond population is about 36% of the county. Your article pointing out that Redmond has one-third of the COVID-19 cases isn’t particularly news worthy.
In fact, if Redmond has 36% of the county population and only has 1349 cases (25.5%) of the cases in the county, then it sounds to me like they are doing better than the rest of the county. Not the message your headline suggests.
— Mark Corbet, Redmond
Not unifying
Joe Biden has repeatedly spoken of the need for unity. What was unclear, however, was the real object of said unity.
Most patriotic Americans desire to be united as a nation and governed by a democratic process that resolves policy differences through bipartisan negotiation and compromise legislation, rather than with partisan attacks, demonstrations, investigations.
So how does the impeachment of an ex-president, for whom almost half the nation voted, promote an amicable legislative process and Biden’s call for unity? (such unjustified hatred and vilification of a former president by the opposition I have never seen in my lifetime) Does this unnecessary action square with Biden’s statement that he wanted to be the president of everyone and not just Democrats or Republicans? Do his 40-plus executive actions, most of which undo or undermine policies enacted under President Trump, promote unity? Many of those policies, such as border control and protection of the unborn were popular with, and desired by, those who voted him into office in 2016. Also, how do Biden’s occasional, disparaging remarks about the previous president or his policies promote unity?
Since Biden’s actions are inconsistent with his call for unity, one must ask about the rationale behind them. I think one can easily conclude that they are partisan actions meant to satisfy the demands of his radical, Democrat base, which thus becomes unified. Beyond that, don’t expect any more unity — unless the Republicans decide to conform to the legislative demands of Biden, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi.
— James Strelchun, Bend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.