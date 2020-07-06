A win for conservation
Recently history was made, the Senate delivered a big victory for conservation with its 73-25 vote to pass the Great American Outdoors Act. This landmark legislation secures full and permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund at $900 million annually and invests $1.9 billion annually for the next five years toward maintenance in national parks and other public lands. Both Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley voted yes not just today but for every procedural vote on this bill over the past week. By protecting important natural spaces and investing in their care, this bill will help create jobs, rebuild local economies and expand access to the outdoors that everyone has a right to enjoy.
— Stuart Garrett, Bend
Treat COVID-19 seriously
Strident voices have politicized America’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, doing a great disservice to citizens. Cort Vaughan’s polio epidemic essay in The Bulletin provides much-needed perspective — i.e. like polio, COVID-19 is a very serious threat that must be addressed seriously and scientifically.
Personal experience comes to mind — my father had polio as a teenager in the 1920s. He survived, but it destroyed the muscles of his left arm, which was of little use for the rest of his life. Despite that he worked his way through college by repairing cars on weekends, and in my lifetime he tackled ambitious physical projects without reservation. Many other polio victims died or were severely crippled.
Before the availability of the Salk vaccine, Americans lived in fear of what was an annual summer onslaught of polio. When the vaccine became available they gladly went to vaccination stations in schools, churches and the like. My family didn’t hesitate. Thanks to the Salk and Sabin vaccines, polio was substantially eliminated in the USA.
Contemporary Americans who haven’t had that kind of experience minimize the coronavirus threat, and worse, criticize and obstruct the measures needed to fight it. This is a thoughtless attack on fellow citizens who contract the virus or are economically injured by extension of the pandemic.
— William Raleigh, Bend
Representing Bend
To representative Bend City Councilor Gena Goodman-Campbell. You are not elected to “be in power.” You are elected to “be in representation” of those who elected you, and don’t you ever forget that.
— Doug Meyer, Bend
When should statues be removed?
This letter addresses the numerous decisions which have recently been made, locally and nationally, to destroy monuments and rename buildings which honor individuals whom some now deem unworthy. The question is whether we should disregard the entirety of the lives of the people so honored, that their accomplishments count for nothing because they engaged in conduct which is unacceptable by today’s standards. Should we overrule the opinions of their contemporaries, who were living in circumstances entirely different from ours, and who honored these people for their contributions to solving the problems society faced back then?
Before we destroy or obliterate public monuments which have stood for generations, and relegate their subjects to the dustbin of history, the owners of these properties — United States citizens — should be heard through their elected state legislators and Congressional delegates.
At present, these decisions are being made by mobs, unelected trustees and directors, and small groups of vocal individuals. We are entitled to a full and open debate on the merits and demerits of each individual so honored, on the floors of our legislatures and Congress, with the opportunity for all citizens to express their opinions through their elected representatives. If we do not like the positions of our elected officials, we have the opportunity to remove them at the next election. As matters stand now, our voices are not being heard, in Oregon or anywhere else.
— Karon V. Johnson, Bend
Rushdie was too kind
Salman Rushdie’s characterization of Mr. Trump as a tinpot tyrant and aspiring despot (Bulletin, June 16) was too charitable. It is chilling to watch the First Gangster stoke the blind prejudice of the mob with bombast in equal measure malignant and incoherent. And what of the GOP? It marches in goose-step with the Leader, slavishly swallowing his pontifications, impervious to morality or the rule of law, and making an art of toadyism. The froth from the frenzy of their alliance with bottom-feeders in the swamp has reached tsunami proportions. Not to be outdone, certain Christians with elastic credulity embrace the political Anti-Christ or our time as if he were the Anointed One. For them and other Red shirts a rally is nothing less than a religious revival meeting in which snake oil is the preferred balm. Even the servile Republican candidates for our Congressional district could not grovel low enough in declaring their fealty to the Parasite who has been sucking the life from our institutions. If the signal had been given, they would have gladly cast the first books into the flames. My father lies in Willamette National Cemetery. He fought across North Africa, southern Italy and northern Europe. He would have been sickened by this reprehensible spectacle and have wondered what he had fought for. So do I.
— Gary Leiser, Sisters
