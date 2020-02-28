A tourism model?
We recently spent several weeks in Costa Rica visiting eight different locations throughout the country. I was very impressed by the friendliness of the people, extensive natural reserves and the country’s commitment to creating a cleaner and greener world. What really impressed me was the uniformity of branding focused on “sustainable tourism” — environmental, economic and social equity. Each hotel we stayed in and the nature guides we hired highlighted commitments and practices related to sustainability. The trip turned out to be much more than a pleasurable getaway. We came home with great memories and also a renewed awareness about ways to address an urgent global issue. Being a long-term Bend resident and witnessing the explosion of tourism in our community, it occurred me what a good fit sustainable tourism would be here. I found a good starter resource: j.mp/2wrpAry.
— Peter Geiser, Bend
Naming the new high school
The struggle to name the new high school in the Bend-La Pine school district is a never -ending battle. A Medal of Honor winner would have been great for those of us who served. But the “death clause” in the district policy killed that. (No pun intended.)
I wonder how many on the naming committee are students who seem to have the greatest investment. They live daily with the name, colors and mascot. In future years, they attend the reunions.
Have the namers considered a Native American possibility? They were here long before anyone else and deserve a honor to their sacrifices.
Here is a “think-out-of-box” choice for a mascot — a malinois. This is the breed of dog that the U.S. Army uses and one named Conan helped in the death s a ISIS leader. Think of that — “The Fighting Malinois” as a mascot.
— Richard Asadoorian, Sunriver
Maxwell was a hero
Remember when we, the urbane citizens of Bend, were tasked with naming the new high school in southeast Bend? The overwhelming consensus was for one of our National Treasures, Medal of Honor recipient and local educator, Robert Maxwell, a true American hero!
Why not eliminate the antiquated five-year rule, especially with such a unique opportunity? But sadly, our astute (naming) committee believed that the most inclusive approach was to alienate our brave men and women in uniform, who daily put their lives on the line to keep us safe and free! Safe and free to hike the Woodlands and climb the Caldera to search for the perfect Vista. I can’t wait for March 10 to add a fourth choice: WOKELAND HIGH!
— Charlie Ross, Vietnam Veteran USMC, Bend
Disappointed with school name
It was with great disappointment that I read that the school board and citizen committee had rejected the naming of the new high school for longtime educator and Medal of Honor recipient Robert Maxwell.
A variety of reasons were given for this decision. Foremost was a desire to be inclusive, to reflect a diverse student body and a fear of alienating students based on gender, race or background. While there is merit to these considerations, there are far more powerful arguments for Bob Maxwell the overwhelming choice of the community in a Bend-La Pine online survey. Also cited was a policy against naming a school for an individual whose passing occurred within the past five years, a seemingly arbitrary rule, as easily changed as it was created.
Bob Maxwell’s self-sacrificing action to save his fellow soldiers was simply an extreme reflection of the character traits demonstrated in a lifetime of service as an educator and citizen. His career spent teaching industrial education courses provided aspiring students of all backgrounds the skills, work ethic, values and sense of pride in preparing their futures.
The character and caring guidance of teachers, as represented by Bob Maxwell, is of critical importance in the success of young people, whatever their gender, ethnicity of economic background. Will the inoffensive but vague possibilities for the school’s name provide much inspiration to future generations of students? The district should carefully reconsider honoring Robert Maxwell in naming Bend’s newest high school.
— Bob Boyd, Bend
Gossip, not news
Your front-page story on the sheriff deputy making a report of a domestic disturbance and a seemingly unrelated personnel matter of two sergeants is wrong on two fronts. First, victims of domestic violence should not be drug through front page gossip. Victims are often reluctant to report in the first place and to see coverage like this on the front page could have a chilling effect on others. Secondly, police officers are normal people with normal problems. Unless the issue impacts public trust and there is professional misconduct, it is not front page material. No one was charged with a crime, and the story smelled of small -town gossip, rather than professional journalism. I challenge you to step up your game.
— Debbie Baker, Sunriver
