A new normal
A stunning 41 million households have lost at least one income, a historic event that has yet to fully play out. As we are working to reopen the economy there will be a new normal, and the most at risk businesses are restaurants, bars, cafes, entertainment venues which all thrive on the energy of people coming together, counter-intuitive to social distancing. These are the businesses that create the character, the charm, the uniqueness of any community. We visit places because we like their social ‘scene,’ the nightlife, the energy.
Such venues cannot operate at reduced capacity for long, and it is clear that the virus will impact our movement for many more months. At the same time, the need for fresh, nutritious food at low cost is great, and many people who are now in a bind to feed their family need help. Communities around the country are stepping up with innovative ideas to provide purchasing power to consumers, and link them with local businesses that have idle capacity and need the revenue. One such program is the Double Up Food Bucks, now combined with added flexibility from the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. Seattle has created an emergency food voucher program. Both ideas create options to link with local producers and funnel donations to be most effective. With kitchens closed and chefs unemployed, there is an opportunity to create low cost, nutritional meals commissary kitchen style. We need to find a ‘new normal.’
— Klaus Mager, Bend
Not a social game
I was a bit miffed, yet not surprised, that The Bulletin had the recent obligatory front page pic and story; pardon the partial disagreement, but this march on Bend was NOT necessary, although certainly a First Amendment, plus Right to Assemble, et cetera exercise, but … from the perspective of others, just a somewhat inappropriate move and a feel good social exercise by birds of a feather.
I wonder how the writer of your story knew that the honking of horns, etc., was indicative of “...trying to antagonize the Bend crowd...”, as it could be interpreted in many ways? I was not present for the activity.
The sad aspect to so much of this reaction is that this is not so much support for the memory of George Floyd, but a political exercise. There is NO question, as I have stated, for such an abhorrent law enforcement act to have occurred as the prolonged knee on the neck of Mr. George; however, to make the quantum leap, as so many have, even the nonviolent Bend situation, is quite incorrect. This was not so much a “racist” act, but a very regrettable behavior by a rogue cop, and it does not equate to racism run wild in this country, not by a long shot. It is a fact that true racism, which exists by members of some groups is not ballyhooed in the same manner. These matters tend to pile on themselves, for other reasons. I for one truly hope that the offending officer(s) are constitutionally tried and convicted, and quickly.
I personally again must state that I feel more than I can express the sadness for this for the Floyd family, and for law enforcement across the country who must endure this over the top reaction. This is not a social game.
— Charles McCoy, Bend
Clean the restrooms
The Bulletin from May 29, 2020, lists over 60 trailheads and day use sites in the Deschutes National Forest (DNF) that are “open” but with no services. We’ve been to boat launches that are also open without services. “No services” means that public restrooms are unlocked, but aren’t being cleaned. This is unacceptable, as it creates a larger public health crisis than it pretends to avoid.
If this policy is supposed to discourage people from using the sites or the restrooms, it isn’t working. People are coming. Tourists are coming. Human waste and unsanitary conditions are threatening the health of thousands.
The answer isn’t to close the sites — we need them open now more than ever; the answer is to clean and stock the restrooms.
Businesses, health care providers and government agencies have spent the last two months developing protocols, redeploying staff, adjusting budgets and altering physical spaces to keep people safe. DNF printed one notice and taped it on restroom doors.
Public restrooms are open and being serviced in all sorts of locations, including city parks. Why isn’t DNF doing its part? Reallocate funds if cleaning contractors need to be paid more.
Install hand-sanitizing stations outside of vault toilets. Rotate office staff into the field one day a week to patrol parking lots and restock and sanitize facilities.
Everyone is sacrificing, changing plans and doing things differently. DNF just needs to do what it has always done — service the restrooms.
The current situation is not sustainable.
— Bill & Marie Bernardy, Bend
