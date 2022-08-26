It’s not often that The Bulletin publishes an opinion piece which describes our nation’s situation with such eloquence as William Barron has done (Guest Column, Aug. 25). What he describes is precisely our current state of affairs; it is not “On our Horizon” as the article lead-in implies, but here and now. His accurate historical review of both past and current regimes should be our alarm bell.
The solution(s) theoretically available are quite simple; follow the rules contained in the U.S. Constitution, particularly the basic emphases on limited federal government, and guarantees of personal rights within the Bill of Rights. Whether or not Barron’s suggestions of instituting congressional and judicial “term limits” can actually be achieved is questionable since it might very well require constitutional amendments.
As far as reining in executive privilege — how can that be accomplished? I have been around long enough to observe the growth of executive privilege from FDR, through Nixon, Obama and now Biden. Not really sure limiting executive privilege can actually happen.
One (if not the major) omission to the proposed solutions is an educated, informed and interested public. Without the force of citizen actions, there is nothing to slow, much less stop, our accelerating slide into authoritarianism. Since our education institutions are completely failing in teaching civic principles, there is not much hope for resurrecting our citizens.
Unfortunately, at least in my opinion, we are way past William Barron’s horizon and well into a new, much less perfect union.
— Jay Feinstein, Bend
Rarely do I agree with everything on the opinion page, but recently I found myself in support of the ideas proffered by readers.
1. If a state employee voluntarily chooses to live out of state, especially one earning more than $100,000, then it’s their responsibility to pay for travel costs to attend a work meeting.
2. Upon hearing Oliver Tatom’s interview I decided to vote for this rational, thoughtful man whose experience in public service shows him to be compassionate and wise.
3. Larry Nelson’s letter about how Bend has changed hit home. There wasn’t any graffiti in Bend nine years ago. Today one can see it in many places. It shows a lack of respect for our town.
4. William Tozier decries the lack of civility by cyclists. If this is supposed to be a biking town, then why don’t cyclists say “passing” or “on your left” when approaching others? I rarely hear that warning when walking on a path.
5. And finally, Mr. Knodle is on point when he reminds us we live in a desert. Early settlers manipulating the ecosystem by diverting the river encouraged tree growth. Does Ed Keith blame the trees for responding to human manipulation? And as for the claim water is “lost,” it ignores the fact that water in the ground is just one phase of the hydrologic cycle. Water is never “lost”; it is just in another sector of the cycle. Ground water is essential to a healthy planet.
— Joette Storm, Bend
Twenty-five years ago, the Deschutes County commissioners dedicated a new county park and named it Worrell Wayside after a respected coach and school administrator.
Current commissioners Phil Chang and Anthony DeBone voted to flatten this 75,000-year-old lava ridge park to create 68 parking places. It is the one of the few remaining natural lava outcrops remaining in the city.
Others lie flattened beneath the DoubleTree Hotel, the Courthouse and the old ShopKo mall.
This lovely natural area supports mature trees, native shrubs that don’t require irrigation and is home to marmots, bumblebees, lizards, deer and birds. Bend citizens that don’t want to lose Worrell Park are asking our commissioners to explore other, more long lasting and less destructive options for addressing parking.
Are 68 more parking spaces really going to take us into the future? What’s needed is some long-term visioning.
I can appreciate the desire to look for the least expensive solution, but as any good contractor can tell you, the lowest bid doesn’t always give the best result. The option to flatten Worrell Park should be taken off the table.
On Saturday, between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., pack up the kids and a picnic lunch and join us at 1236 NW Wall St. for an end-of-vacation picnic in the park. Come and visit with Think Wild, our local wildlife rescue team as well as local artists and authors. See you there!
— Alice Elshoff, Bend
The Arnold Irrigation District is planning on installing an underground pipe to prevent water loss from permeable canals it now operates. Some adjacent landowners would rather see the ditch lined to keep the amenity of a flowing canal in their backyard. What do you think? Email us at letters@bendbulletin.com
