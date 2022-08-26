Typewriter

It’s not often that The Bulletin publishes an opinion piece which describes our nation’s situation with such eloquence as William Barron has done (Guest Column, Aug. 25). What he describes is precisely our current state of affairs; it is not “On our Horizon” as the article lead-in implies, but here and now. His accurate historical review of both past and current regimes should be our alarm bell.

The solution(s) theoretically available are quite simple; follow the rules contained in the U.S. Constitution, particularly the basic emphases on limited federal government, and guarantees of personal rights within the Bill of Rights. Whether or not Barron’s suggestions of instituting congressional and judicial “term limits” can actually be achieved is questionable since it might very well require constitutional amendments.

