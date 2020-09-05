Even if it was illegal, a chokehold by a bus driver on a passenger for not wearing shoes seems a bit harsh. What’s next, pepper spray, tasing or flash grenade for not wearing a mask?
— Jan Tatala Bend
At what point do we as the majority decide that “enough is enough ”? When will the phony protests, street fights, carnage and destruction of property end? People’s lives are being affected by groups with hidden agendas that have nothing to do with the reality of life. Most people wish to live in harmony with their neighbors and friends. We all want to be treated respectfully. Following God’s Commandments in the Bible is the only way to treat our fellow man. It is the proven scripture for saving our souls.
Respectfully,
— Dave Patrick, Redmond
Recently, my wife and I were driving our little black sports car to Redmond.
While at a red light listening to KSJJ with Tim McGraw singing about calling mama, a vehicle pulled past the right side of our car preparing to turn right on Highway 97. This vehicle, a very dirty SUV, backed up and stopped right next to our car. The driver put his window down and began yelling.
We wondered what the driver was trying to tell us. My wife lowered her window. It was ugly.
His anger was fierce — a red face, a fist shaking and spittle flying. He barked the F word at us many times and instructed us to “get the F outta here .” During his tirade, he mentioned the small “Black Lives Matter” sticker on the back of our car. Apparently, we do not see eye to eye on the topic.
All I could think was to suggest he wash his car — it was as dirty as his vocabulary.
The light turned green, and our new acquaintance turned right on 97.
My wife asked if this happens often. I explained that the sticker routinely garners positive and supportive comments with the occasional sophomoric “All Lives Matter” retort. But never a verbal assault like we experienced Saturday.
How and why does a “Black Lives Matter” sticker enrage someone that much?
Collectively, we are Americans, and We The People are better than this.
— Faron Schultz, Powell Butte
I invite you to join me in the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s throughout Central Oregon on Sept . 12. The Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across their communities. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia.
In Oregon alone, there are more than 69,000 people living with the disease 188,000 caregivers. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
I walk in honor of all the residents we care for at Country Side Living Memory Care. Everyday, I see the devastating impact that this disease has had on the lives of those with Alzheimer’s and on their families. I want to live in a world without Alzheimer’s. I don’t want my children to know a world with it either. This year, and every year, I walk for a cure.
With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.
Alzheimer’s disease is relentless, but so are we. In recent years, Congress has made funding Alzheimer’s and dementia research a priority and it must continue. It is my hope that Sens. Wyden and Merkley and our local representatives throughout Central Oregon
— Tiffani Schwarm, Redmond
