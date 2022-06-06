Republican answers to gun violence a non-starter; sensible gun control is needed
Welcome to America where there are more than 300 million guns, where it is easier to obtain a semiautomatic weapon than to get a driver’s license and where mass shootings are becoming commonplace.
If you believe the gun-loving politicians, then it is the mentally ill, video games, godless education and rising crime which explain the gun deaths and not lack of any sensible gun control.
Take guns away and tyranny inevitably ensues. Funny, other industrialized nations with strict gun control also have mentally ill, video games, godless education and rising crime. Yet none of these nations live under tyrannical rule and in none of these nations have mass shootings occur nearly as frequently as in America.
Nope, let’s just arm everyone: teachers, medical professionals, grocers, pastors, gas station attendants, Uber drivers and the list goes on and on. But, every criminal at some point in time was a law abiding citizen until he wasn’t. And responsible gun owners never leave their guns unlocked until they do and children accidentally shoot themselves. No law abiding-citizen ever has suicidal thoughts until he does and then shoots himself.
As a physician, I have witnessed way too much senseless gun violence. Enough! If you, like a clear majority of Americans, believe that sensible gun control is desperately needed in this country, then I plead with you to take action.
— Rick Tietz, Bend
Gun control starts with responsible behavior, change in violent cultural norms
While I would agree with Dennis Flannery’s Guest Column article in last week’s Bulletin, that, “guns don’t kill people, it’s the humans behind these inanimate objects that are responsible.”
I believe that we need to look much further at what influences people to act so irresponsibly and cause such tragedy as this recent Uvalde massacre. We need only to consider the violence that all of us, especially the young, impressionable ones, face all day long on our TV shows, our movies, our video games, the social media, much of our music, and even little kids’ toys. So is it any wonder what an impact that must have on a troubled mind!!
Many people of all ages and conditions of life, don’t have stable and positive role models to look to when in need, so this violent environment that surrounds us is an ever present and negative influence in those lives. So yes, we need reasonable gun legislation, absolutely, but understand that to bring about responsible behavior we can’t just go with more locked doors, more police in our schools, more people being armed, we need to bring about a change in our acceptance to this culture of violence so present in our society today.
— Jack Godlove, Bend
No matter now many lives lost, arguments against gun control border on fanatical
The subject of gun control in America is off limits. My first time in a shooting range shortly after I arrived in America taught me a lot about our gun culture. Being Middle Eastern American, many people assume that I am familiar with guns. After all, we have been fighting the “war on terror” since the 90s, against a predominantly Arab and Middle Eastern enemy.
The stereotypical image of us, which to a large extent is crafted by politicians to justify the billions of dollars spent in Afghanistan and Iraq, is that we are violent. I beg to differ. Talking to locals, I hear arguments for the right to bear arms and pinning mass shootings on the “mental health” systemic shortcomings.
It is fanatical the extent to which we allow ourselves to fight for guns no matter how many lives we lose. The slippery slope argument is a favorite: if we allow them to take our guns, they will take away everything including our thoughts.
We are in constant battle against ourselves, blindfolded walking down a path of zealotry. We have strayed so far from our moral compass that we fail the most vulnerable among us.
When will we act? How far must this go on before we draw the line and decide to put measures in place, not to curb our freedoms, but to protect lives? Perhaps we need to take a closer look at our future, and to decide which is more important: our children or our guns.
— Shereen Soliman, Bend
