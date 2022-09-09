Typewriter

Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

I too, like so many others, was appalled by your article concerning Mr. Surrett. What purpose did it serve? How many lives did he save? Some things are better left unsaid. While others chose to hide or run, Mr. Surrett chose to engage the shooter and give up his life. He obviously was and still is a hero in my eyes and the community’s. In these circumstances, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, keep it that way!”

— Lonney and Linda Olsen, Terrebonne

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.