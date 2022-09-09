I too, like so many others, was appalled by your article concerning Mr. Surrett. What purpose did it serve? How many lives did he save? Some things are better left unsaid. While others chose to hide or run, Mr. Surrett chose to engage the shooter and give up his life. He obviously was and still is a hero in my eyes and the community’s. In these circumstances, “If you don’t have anything nice to say, keep it that way!”
— Lonney and Linda Olsen, Terrebonne
Editor Gerry O’Brien’s column explaining why they published more details of Mr. Surrett’s background was pitiful to say the least. What was the point of reporting his criminal past on the front page! Was it for sensationalism? I totally disagree with your reasons for allowing this reporting. It was unnecessary and uncaring to his family and to the community that is still grieving and in shock that a shooting like this has taken place in Bend.
— Ruth Mock, Bend
Donald Surrett’s heroism preventing more deaths at the Safeway at the cost of his life while acting alone above and beyond the call of duty reminds us of the sacrifices made by Medal of Honor recipients during war, including Bend’s late WWII Medal of Honor recipient Robert D. “Bob” Maxwell. Like Maxwell, Surrett was willing to sacrifice his life to save others. Bend Heroes Foundation will honor Donald R. Surrett Jr. with a flag flown over our nation’s Capitol and a special brick at Bend Heroes Memorial engraved with his name and Army service. He is and will remain a hero, inspiration to all and will always be remembered in Bend.
— Dick Tobiason, Bend
I was extremely disappointed with The Bulletin putting the information, on the front page, recently regarding Donald Surrett’s prior conviction from 1994. He pleaded guilty, served his time and saved lives with his actions on Sunday, Aug. 28. What was the point of bringing up his past? I did not know him, but I always saw him at Safeway working in the Produce Dept. I look at him as a hero and am so disappointed with The Bulletin with their article that was so unnecessary. Twenty-eight years after that conviction and you place it on the front page. Once again, what was the point of that?
— Joan Chambers, Bend
Wow! I am so proud of The Bulletin for publishing a completely irrelevant but nasty history of a person who just sacrificed his life helping others. I imagine The Bulletin printed, the day after he was assassinated, that John Kennedy repeatedly cheated on his wife. Are you vying for the Upton Sinclair muckraking award? I hope none of you cheated on your boy or girl friends in college, if you went to college, since we really have a need to know. Can you sleep at night after publishing such an irrelevant fact? And The Bulletin editor must be very top notch for letting this be a headline. Great job! I hope the publisher is watching.
— Mark Osborn, Redmond
What good did you think would come of sullying Donald Surrett Jr.’s reputation after his death? What makes his past relevant or newsworthy in light of the horrific incident at Safeway? Is his community better off for knowing about his past? Are his family, friends, or admirers? Are we safer now? Are you proud of this reporting?
Mr. Surrett was convicted and paid for his crimes. By your own accounts the man led a responsible life in our community.
He held a worthy job, had apparently reformed himself, and was thought well of by many.
No one needs to condone Mr. Surrett’s criminal past to recognize just how despicable it was of The Bulletin to publish this story.
First you built Mr. Surrett up as a front-page hero — and then you tore him down as a convicted sex offender. So much for redemption. How self-serving, insincere, insensitive, unprofessional, amateurish and pandering can you be?
You’ve harmed Mr. Surrett’s memory. You’ve harmed our community. You’ve harmed your reputations as reporters and editors, and The Bulletin’s as a serious newspaper. And you’ve harmed the reputations of professional journalists and their editors everywhere.
Mr. Surrett gave his life to protect others, regardless of his criminal past. I suggest that you people need to read Shakespeare’s Hamlet before you come back to work.
You can do much better, people. And you need to because you won’t overcome this bit of yellow journalism anytime soon.
— Michael Thornton, Bend
