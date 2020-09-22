I think it is fair to say that we have all been frustrated lately with our government. From the federal, down to the local city, it is all too easy to find situations where the ball was dropped, and the people were the ones who paid for it.
One incredibly frustrating example is our state’s unemployment department, and even months later there are still endless hold times and slow communication.
As the recession hit, my work placed me on furlough; as a working mother, waiting for weeks for the benefits I had earned was not an option. Thankfully though, I’ve had a strong advocate in state Sen. Tim Knopp. I reached out to his office, and they helped me get in contact with someone at the employment department who made sure I got my benefits. That’s what public service looks like, I’ve got someone who is my advocate to the government.
Sen. Knopp has also recently been appointed to the committee investigating the situation with the employment department. He could have gone for the easy partisan hits, blaming those across the aisle for their failure to take action as the party in power; instead, he focused on what was needed to get the money people had earned into their hands as quickly as possible. That’s the state senator I want, someone working for me and my family, not looking for an opportunity for a soundbite.
Thank you Tim Knopp, you have my vote.
— Bethany Penhall, Bend
