Rep. Cheri Helt’s column in The Bulletin supporting in-classroom teaching provided some good input, especially for education equality.
Unfortunately, the decisions we are making are not simple. Equating “classroom learning as outweighing current health risks for students and teachers” is a strong statement to make.
“We shouldn’t let the perfect or the familiar be the enemy of the good or the untried.” It is not about being perfect or familiar when you have 203K deaths in the United States; this number would be equivalent to wiping out the entire population in Central Oregon!
“I refuse to accept the current false choice of public health vs. public education.” But Rep. Helt, you did accept the “false choice” in your statement under item 1 above and made a decision and conclusion to the false choice!
Unfortunately, at the same time as the guest column appeared on Sept. 9, three courageous teachers lost their lives to Covid-19 (see CNN Article).
Let’s discuss with their families the false choice of “classroom learning as outweighing current health risks for students and teachers.” Is Rep. Helt going to communicate this choice that she has made with the families of Demetria Bannister, AshLee DeMarinis and Thomas Slade?
We need to not lose perspective that we are talking about people. Covid-19 is a risk to teachers that should not be taken lightly; they can get very sick, they can die. Children are also at risk, more cases and information is evidence of this finding.
Let’s keep teachers in the discussions and the decisions that are made. Let’s not have politicians making the choices based on their conclusions and what the risks are. This is not a false choice — it is a hard one.
— Bob Byrtus, Bend
