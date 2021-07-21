The editorial page can get contentious at times, and that’s a good thing. We want to be the marketplace of ideas and a place where great debates can happen.
At times, though, some of the columns and letters slide into personal attacks on people’s credibility or their backgrounds. We’d rather not see that. Last Saturday, for example, The Bulletin published a guest column that challenged the credentials of another writer, Rich Belzer, regarding research he’s done on coronavirus rates.
On one hand these types of remarks can be viewed as fair game. Remember, if letter writers put themselves in the public eye by publishing their opinions for all to read, they also can be held accountable for what they say and open to criticism, just like any public official or even a newspaper editor.
Claiming someone is cherry picking information, or has an agenda or political slant by what they wrote, is fair game. Yet, alleging that a writer doesn’t have the credentials or hasn’t done the research, is not always kosher.
The Bulletin carefully fact-checks all guest columns and Mr. Belzer has always included references to his sources when he submits his columns.
We appreciate all of our writers and online commentators. We want to keep the flow of information coming from all sectors as long as it is accurate and not a personal attack. Thanks for following those guidelines.
Oregon has left it up to local district administrations and school boards to decide how to implement guidance from federal and state authorities, and the Bend-La Pine Schools is working with public health officials to finalize its recommendations, which it plans to present to the board in August.
