One of my earliest memories of Bend is also one of my favorites.

When I was a first-grader at Thompson School, then the overflow school for new-in-town students, my teacher took my class to the Deschutes County Library. It was a short walk from the elementary school.

At that time — 1953 — the whole library was housed in the wooden building that’s now home to the library administration. The children’s library was on the building’s south side, facing NW Idaho Avenue.

For me, it was a wonderful place. The room had been a theater at one point, and the stage remained. It was, as libraries generally are, filled with books, so much so that choosing only one or two could be hard to do.

Now the library is celebrating its 100th birthday, and my, how things have changed over time.

Bend’s first library opened its doors in 1904. The Magazine Club wasn’t public and it wasn’t free. Members paid a subscription fee, and the library lent materials from the state library.

Four years later the Magazine Club was gone, replaced by the Ladies Library Club, according to a history on the Deschutes Public Library’s website. Members paid a dollar a year, though the library was open to the public. An early fundraiser netted the group $68.90, and the money went to buy subscriptions to 17 magazines and five weekly publications. The state lent the group a box of 50 books every six months.

The library got its first public funds in 1919, when the city of Bend adopted a budget to support the effort. The following year Deschutes County agreed to establish services across the county and run the Redmond library to boot.

Cover the county they did. It wasn’t long before the library had 10 libraries or stations, including facilities at Lower Bridge, Tumalo and Terrebonne and four at Brooks-Scanlon and Shevlin Hixon lumber camps.

The current administration building was built in 1939, 8,100 square feet for about $27,000. It has been added to several times since.

The current downtown library building, all 38,855 square feet of it, opened on Oct. 24,1998. Some 2,500 people attended the grand opening, and more than 3,200 books were checked out. Today, that building is not big enough to provide space for all that goes on there.

The Deschutes Public Library, like many good libraries, is a far different thing than it was even 30 years ago, much less 100. That’s a good thing, when you think about it.

Today’s library is, in many ways, a community center. It provides computers and internet access to those who lack it. It makes space for the Lawyer in the Library program, a cooperative effort between the library and the Deschutes County Access to Justice Committee. The program offers free, 30-minute consultations with a lawyer.

Then there’s Thrive Central Oregon, which is at the downtown library three days a week — and at a variety of other places in the area every day — helping people navigate a social services system that can be confusing at best. Unlike some agencies, Thrive’s clients lead the way toward services they need.

As if that weren’t enough, the library finds room for crafters, writers, enrichment classes for kids of all ages, and so on. And don’t forget story hour. That traditional program — a librarian reading books to a group of wide-eyed youngsters, sometimes in English, sometimes in Spanish — can be found at one or more Deschutes library locations almost every day.

In the end the library remains a place for literacy and books, whether conventionally printed, downloaded from the internet or listened to while driving across the state. Literacy has always been the core mission for Deschutes County’s and other libraries, and that’s as true today as it was 100 years ago.