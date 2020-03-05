Visit Juniper Ridge on a balmy February afternoon and you might think, at least for a moment, that homelessness isn’t so bad. There’s little to no traffic, the sun is shining and, on the day I visited recently, the temperature was the upper 60s and people were sitting outside in the shade.
Take a closer look, however, and you get a different picture.
It’s dusty as heck, for one thing, and the notion that anything can be kept clean is just that, a notion. More important, there’s no water except what can be brought in on foot, by bicycle or, if one is lucky, by car or truck. Toilets and baths are the stuff of dreams, and nights in the teens and 20s are not ideal for camping.
Worse, being forced to move, as those living in the area are, is difficult under the best of circumstances, though few would describe homelessness as the best of circumstances.
If there’s a bright spot in the whole mess, it’s this: Bend police officer Keica Weaver and the city’s property manager, Jaime Gomez-Beltran, have been assigned to move the process along, helping wherever they can. It’s difficult to believe the city could have found more compassionate and helpful folks to handle what’s surely a delicate task.
What’s missing from the picture is an answer to the problem of homelessness itself. That’s not surprising — a range of difficulties can force people out of their homes, and accounting for and fixing them is almost certainly too much for a city to handle single -handedly.
Unfortunately, the information I can find on the subject is not encouraging.
Housing costs are high here, for one thing. So much so that 50% of Oregonians are rent burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income on rent and basic utilities, including water, power, gas and garbage. For those with very low incomes, rent and utilities can run as high as 50% of income, or higher.
The state’s most recent health assessment, issued about 18 months ago, found that 89% of state residents with incomes under $20,000 were rent burdened, and it’s not much better for those with incomes between $20,000 and $34,999 — 83% were rent burdened. Of those whose income is between $35,000 and $49,999, 59% were rent burdened.
Locally, meanwhile, 31 % of Redmond residents are considered severely rent burdened, paying 50% or more of their income on rent and utilities. In Bend, that number is a bit smaller, 24.4%.
Add this to those numbers. According to a study for the Oregon Community Foundation done in 2019, the single biggest reason for homelessness in Oregon isn’t substance abuse or mental illness. Rather, it’s the high cost of housing in the state.
Researchers cite a study done by John M. Quigley and Steven Raphael, published in 2001, which was the first to show that housing affordability, not personal circumstance, is the key to predicting the severity of homelessness in the U.S. Worse, they found that a 10% increase in rent leads to a greater increase, 13.6%, in the rate of homelessness.
Luckily, new housing at all price levels should improve the situation, even for those at the bottom. Unluckily, the study found that only 63 houses were being built for every 100 households formed in the state.
While the Community Foundation study makes it clear that shelters are not the ultimate answer to the state’s homelessness problems, Bend is a city that could use more shelter space of all types.
Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, has pushed legislation that would improve the situation, but it’s likely to die on March 8 along with everything else in the 2020 Legislature.
That’s a shame. But it’s more important to build affordable housing of all types and more of what’s called permanent supportive housing specifically, throughout Central Oregon. The latter, rather than limiting affordable housing only to those who are clean, sober and in good mental health, moves folks into housing and brings services to them.
Bend has two developments of permanent supportive housing; it could use more.
That’s true across the region, and changing the situation won’t happen overnight.
