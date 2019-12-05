Permanent supportive housing may not be the complete solution to chronic homelessness in Central Oregon, but it’s certainly likely to become a big part of the mix. Now, thanks to Central Oregon FUSE (Frequent Users System Engagement) it’s beginning to become a reality.

The idea behind permanent supportive housing, one of two housing-first models, sounds simple. It turns the traditional model of fighting homelessness on its head, providing housing before a client had worked through such steps as attaining sobriety and finding a job.

The permanent supportive housing model of housing first is aimed at those with chronic problems, including mental health and/or addiction, that are hard to overcome. In it, clients get the housing first and then support services and rent help are available, generally where clients live, for as long as necessary. It’s a means of dealing with chronic homelessness that has helped reduce the problem by 26 % nationally in the last 12 years.

The other housing first model, rapid rehousing, moves homeless families or individuals into housing quickly and provides rent support and services for a relatively short period of time.

Though the region’s Homeless Leadership Coalition, NeighborImpact, Bethlehem Inn, the city of Bend and others have been working together to find local answers to chronic homelessness for nearly six years; it wasn’t until late 2016 or early 2017 that the group agreed to hire Shannon Ries, 39, of Bend, to create FUSE, act as its first director, raise money and just generally get things going.

Ries did just that. FUSE is now officially a nonprofit agency with its own board of directors.

More important, in just a few months it has gone from talk to action, with eight clients in scattered housing receiving services designed to keep them housed for as long as need be. Thrive Central Oregon, which works to put the homeless and services together, and NeighborImpact, which provides a variety of services across Central Oregon from housing assistance to budgeting workshops, are key parts of making the program work, Ries says.

“Services” is a deceptively simple term in the housing world, by the way. As Ries says, there’s no limit to what sorts of help could be made available, from mental health treatment to help doing dishes or shopping for groceries. For supportive housing clients, then, support is not limited to a few things for all clients, but potentially many services, some of which have only a few takers.

If all goes well, the current model — eight clients in eight separate buildings — will change sometime down the road. If FUSE and Deschutes County Health Services Department win the $20 million grant they’re seeking from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, there will be money for at least five years of services on a larger scale. Ries says that while the grant is far from guaranteed, she, Bend city Councilor Bruce Abernethy and Health Services Director Dr. George Conway believe there’s at least a 70% chance of getting the grant.

Ultimately, Ries says, she hopes to work with Housing Works, the regional housing authority, to build housing for the FUSE program. She envisions a building with space for both shops and service providers on the ground floor and apartments for those needing supportive housing above. Medicaid will no doubt pay for a chunk of whatever services are offered, though FUSE is likely to have to fundraise to provide some.

Again, permanent supportive housing will not cure all of Central Oregon’s homelessness problems, and probably not even all the problems of the chronically homeless. It will make a huge difference, however, particularly for those it helps.

Now, thanks to Ries, FUSE, and a bunch of individuals and groups, it’s coming into the region in a serious way. That’s good news, indeed.