Homeless Persons Memorial Day is Saturday, and the 2019 remembrance marks the 20th time Americans, at least some of them, have taken time to think of their unsheltered homeless brothers and sisters who have died in the past year.

Central Oregonians have at least four people to recall Saturday:

● Curtis Fredrick Pagel, 48, was discovered Aug. 1 on U.S. Forest Service land near Sunriver. Though The Bulletin’s news account said Page had lived in Oregon for many years, it also reported he had no known address. Court records from 2000 to 2014 showed Pagel had spent time in several small communities around the state.

● The body of Charles F. Shepard, 35, was discovered at the intersection of U.S. Highway 97 and Robal Road on Sept. 22 and identified the following day. I don’t know if he was homeless or not; but he had apparently been living in a Bend motel at some point.

● On Nov. 7 a worker clearing property before construction found human remains near Butler Market Road in northeast Bend. By Nov. 13, the body was identified as Anita C. Presley, 57. A driver’s license listed a Harbor, Oregon, address, though authorities believe she had been homeless when she died.

● Most recently, a body was discovered on the Les Schwab Amphitheater stage on Nov. 23 and identified as Damon H. Roberson, 49, a few days later. The overnight low the night before he was found had been a frigid 15 degrees.

Truth is, these four may be all the unsheltered homeless who died in the area in the last 12 months, but I don’t know. The state apparently doesn’t track deaths by living status, but by the cause of death. Thus, if a homeless person dies of a drug overdose, it’s the latter that is counted, not the former.

Another truth is this: These three men and a woman may not all have died since late December 2018; again, I don’t know. Their remains all were found this year. News accounts make clear that least a couple of them were pretty badly decomposed, suggesting they’d been dead for much more than a few days. And while these four suffered the most severe consequence of homelessness, others living outdoors have suffered serious problems, as well, as you might imagine.

Just trying to keep warm can cause problems. If you’re attempting to heat a tent with a propane tank, you face the very real risk of fire, for one thing, and propane fires do happen, not every day, perhaps, but from time to time. If you have heart problems, cold weather can make them worse, even leading to heart attack, as your heart works harder to keep you warm. Hypothermia and frostbite are issues, too.

Bend’s new warming shelter will no doubt make death more remote for the 48 people who can take advantage of it, and that’s a good thing. But in a region where, according to the January 2019 Point In Time count, there are more than 600 unsheltered homeless people living, it’s not much more than a drop in the bucket. That almost guarantees there will be more deaths in the year ahead.

Meanwhile, I suspect some in the community will wonder why we should care much at all about people who, in their view, will not or cannot get their acts together, get jobs and find someplace to live. In reality, however, some do have jobs but cannot afford any of the housing that’s available in the area. Some others are disabled and unable to work. And so on.

Saturday night is the longest night of the year, and for the unsheltered homeless it’s going to feel especially long. It offers some 15 hours between sunset and sunrise on Sunday morning to reflect on those who have gone, whether we knew them or not.

So why memorialize them?

They are, each of them, human beings like you and me. Though too many did not get it in life, they deserve respect and remembrance in death.