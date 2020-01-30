One way to judge the overall health of Bend’s economy is this: When people start talking seriously about clamping down somehow on tourism in particular and growth in general, things are going well.
That’s what’s happening now. And while I know some old-timers, maybe even lots of them, look back on quieter days with nostalgia, I can’t help but think that many of those who complain now were drawn to Bend by many of the same things that draw people today.
By and large, what’s attractive now was far less available 40 or 50 years ago.
Some of the changes have been genuinely lifesaving.
While Bend hasn’t, in my memory, ever had a particularly “bad” health care system, what was available when the community was much smaller was a far cry from what’s available today.
My mother had coronary bypass surgery in 1985, and at the time she had to travel to Portland to have it done. The surgery, which by then was both improving and becoming relatively common, was not available in Bend. That came a year later. The population of Bend at the time was about 20,000.
Nor, for years, was there a physician whose specialty was treating the tiniest, most fragile patients in the area. That meant many premature babies had to be sent elsewhere, sometimes for extended periods. And that, in turn, no doubt left at least some families with something of a Hobson’s choice: Leave older children at home and send one parent to Portland, or, in the alternative, see precious little of the tiniest and newest member of the family because parents are needed at home.
That changed in the mid-1990s, when St. Charles Bend worked to upgrade itself to a Level III neonatal intensive care unit. Before the shift, the smallest babies had to go to Portland. Today, that’s not true, though those with the most critical problems are sent to one of three hospitals in Portland.
The region didn’t get its first endocrinologist, a physician whose specialty can include treating those with diabetes, until 2005, and again, the lack of a specialist in the area often meant a trip over the mountains for those needing specialized care.
There have been changes outside the medical field, to be sure.
With more people have come vastly more choices in restaurants. When I was a kid, your grandparents took the family to the Pine Tavern and your parents occasionally might have gone to the Copper Room, a place where I don’t think children were welcome. Fast food was nonexistent here, and food carts weren’t on anybody’s mind.
Today’s diners have all sorts of options to tempt them, from simple cafes to much fancier places with much fancier fare.
Then there’s beer. Deschutes Brewery opened in 1988. Today, with more than 20 breweries in Bend alone, Oregon’s craft-beer industry is the third largest in the United States and Deschutes beer is available in 30 states besides Oregon, as well as in the District of Columbia and two Canadian provinces.
Yes, it can be harder to get around Bend today than it was 60 years ago, though it’s still a place where drivers are surprisingly willing to let others into a long line of traffic ahead of them. And yes, the economy here still has a boom and bust quality about it, but that’s less true than when lumber mills were the major game in town and they pretty much shut the doors in winter when weather made logging impossible.
Bend has changed over the years, but I’d argue that’s not a bad thing. And, for me, at least, people who live in Bend today are generally nice folks who care about their neighbors, their schools and all sorts of good things.
No community is perfect, to be sure. But I don’t think most of us would turn the clock back and recreate a Bend with 20,000 or fewer residents, a handful of restaurants and little of the excellent health care we take for granted today.
