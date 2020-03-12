After more than 45 years in newsrooms, I don’t get riled up about many stories. That doesn’t mean I don’t care about them; it just means there aren’t all that many surprises left to be reported.
That’s most of the time.
But Friday, March 6, I read a story on the Washington Post’s Morning Mix blog that made my blood boil. It was about action taken by the federal Food and Drug Administration to ban the use of electrical stimulation devices (ESDs) for the treatment of “aggressive or self-injurious behavior” on those with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
These are not the transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) devices that you can buy at a supermarket to provide relief from a backache or stiff neck. No, ESDs are designed to deliver an electric shock that will, the wearer’s guardians and caregivers hope, bring an end to behavior that is dangerous to the wearer or those nearby.
The FDA’s ruling, while it applies nationwide, is aimed at a single institution, the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center in Canton, Mass. It apparently is the only school left in the United States that uses the ESD to attempt to correct dangerous behavior. Thank God!
What’s worst about the whole mess is what it says about the professionals who have argued and continue to argue that ESDs and some other aversive treatments are fine to use on other human beings.
The worst aversives were in their heyday in the 1960s and ‘70s and included the ESD and a range of other treatments we generally wouldn’t consider now. Noxious substances, from ammonia and lemon juice to water squirted in the face and mouthwash were used, as were slapping and shaking.
Surely there must be ways to control dangerous behaviors short of intentionally inflicting pain, sometimes over and over again, on one’s child. No state would allow us to do that to criminals behind bars and I have to wonder why our children, no matter what their problems, should be treated any more harshly.
I also cannot believe that medical ethics allow the treatments on people who may not be able to give informed consent about them. It’s one thing, in other words, to choose an aversive therapy if you decide you want to quit smoking. It’s quite another to have physicians use physical pain on people who may not understand the reason for, or value of, a treatment that causes it. There have also been questions raised about its long-term effectiveness.
That said, there’s a piece of me that can understand, if not agree with, parents who want aversives used to treat their family members who harm themselves or others. Rearing a child with even a relatively mild intellectual disability is difficult at times, and sometimes it feels as if behavior problems will never be solved.
It must be far worse if your child hurts himself or herself, or someone else, even a bit, and you believe you’ve tried everything to correct the problem. In fact, I’m pretty sure I can’t really understand how difficult it might be.
In the end, however, my problem is not actually the pain inflicted by some aversive treatments but what their use says about us. We do not treat “normal” people that way, even as we’re willing to put them to death — humanely, of course — if their crimes are too horrendous.
Yet when we agree to or impose painful aversive treatments on people with intellectual and developmental disabilities we have to persuade ourselves on some level that those subjected to the treatment are somehow less human than we are. Then, because we’ve agreed to that, we can agree to allow things to be done to them that we wouldn’t allow for our worst enemy.
My daughter and every man, woman and child with an intellectual or developmental disability deserve far better than that. They deserve, at the least, the same level of humanity we grant to everyone else.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.