More Oregonians now see homelessness as an urgent issue according to a recent survey by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.
Overall, 70% Oregonians surveyed in November said it was very important or urgent for leaders to make homelessness their top priority. Asked a similar question in an October 2020 survey, 50% of residents answered very important or urgent.
So why was it that the state legislature let die a bill that would pinpoint helping homeless students?
The bill would have established a pilot program for seven school districts to help homeless students with meals, transportation and housing.
The Bulletin has focused on student homelessness with its community partners as one piece of the homeless puzzle where perhaps a difference could be made, the generational chain could perhaps be broken. A series of Bulletin articles and a City Club Forum led to a problem-solving group that is working toward specific ways to help kids get to school, stay in school and graduate, despite the stigma and physical challenges of homelessness
Interesting enough was the comment from the Oregon Capital Chronicle story about the bill, that it “died of neglect” due to so many bills being rushed to passage.
While the work will continue to find a solution for the 21,000-plus Oregon students classified as homeless, let’s hope that next year there’s an effort at the legislature to help bring this problem to a resolution.
