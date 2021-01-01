Ha! Another railroad story! Harriman, having a corps of engineers now in the field between Bend and Madras, “announces” that he will build from Eugene to Klamath Falls. How natural! Those high-priced engineers that are doing such thorough work north of Bend are simply mapping the scenery, locating bird’s roosts and rat holes. The real design is to build elsewhere — that’s why the surveyors are here. Many of these newspaper stories would be better if they did not expose such lamentable ignorance of the geography of the state.
Senator Mitchell is dead. Neither fulsome praise nor carping criticism can reach him now. His record is finished, and it is a notable one.
“What a pity his death did not come to him a few months earlier,” is a comment that is much heard at this time. The human-heartedness that prompts this expression is commendable, but the sentiment will not stand examination.
Suppose death had kindly come to Senator Mitchell before his sins found him out. What would the example have been to the world, to the young men of his own state? He reaped honors in abundance. The logic is clear that the way to gain honors was to do as he did. The school he taught was bad, and many, many people know it. Had the law not overtaken him there would have been no warning to those who believed in him. They, following in his footsteps, would surely have come to grief. As it is, they are warned that he was an unsafe guide and they may not know now be lured on dangerous paths.
The influence of a successful life is very great. Too many overlook the methods that frequently bring apparent success. It is highly important for the general welfare that the truth be known and the cause of Senator Mitchell, just as it stands, will got a long way toward establishing and fortifying character in Oregon citizenship and redeeming the state. The example would have been very bad if Mitchell had died loaded with honors.
