Bro. Kennedy of the Prineville Review labored heroically in nearly a two-column article last week to prove that “Bend is not knocked” by Prineville people. And it was all in a reply to an article in The Bulletin. It doesn’t take away any argument to refute the Review’s statement — just a few cold facts that everyone knows. We doubt if there is a citizen in Bend who has not heard, at various times, Bend and the Bend country knocked and knocked hard by county seat individuals. It takes many articles such as the Review printed to refute the evidence of the senses, and when nearly everyone in Western Crook has heard with their own ears this section of the county badly disparaged it will take more than a statement to the contrary to convince them that “Bend is not knocked.” And the Bro. Kennedy, “Thou doth protest too much.”
• • •
Whatever may the truth concerning the men whom Hearst abuses, the public mind is pretty well convinced that those whom he praises are a rotten lot.
Editor’s note: The following historical editorials originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Nov. 9, 1906.
