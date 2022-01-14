There is an enterprising family living on and improving a homestead about four miles from Bend and one of the oldest children daily walks that distance to attend the town school. The desire that prompts a 14-year-old girl to walk eight miles daily in order to get an education deserves the reward that naturally comes to the diligent seeker after learning.
•••
A seeker after a country better than the Bend region has returned here satisfied that this is one of the best spots on earth with the brightest prospects for the future. Hereafter his time and money will be spent in obtaining more and more of fertile upper Deschutes valley land. And he, by training and education is a man competent to be judge. The man whot has a little stick-to-itiveness and remains in this section is sure to reap a bountiful reward in the years to come — and not so very many years either.
Editor’s note: These historical editorials originally appeared in the March 1, 1907 edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.
