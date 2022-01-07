With Prineville getting a fine new $45,000 court house, with Judge Bell’s and all the county officer’s salaries increased 100 per cent, with the assessed value of property doubled and taxes heavily increased, will someone please show us where the taxpayer comes in on this “efficient county management?”
The Rev. Homer says The Bulletin “has lost all sense of common decency and hence cannot do much harm.” Present and former neighbors of Homer’s say equally as fine things about him. “O wad some power the giftie gie us, To see oursel’s as ithers see us; It wad frae monie a blunder free us, and foolish notion.”
There is much just wrath brewing at Bend regarding the unwarranted delay of mail. It is generally conceded that a delay of a few days was necessary, but that there is little excuse for a condition of affairs that the deprives the whole of Central Oregon of outside mail for more than a month. It is believed that if there was much concern felt by the railroad officials the washouts on the Columbia Southern could have been repaired long ago. What kind of weakling system is that allows a few small breaks and washouts on its line to stop for so long a time? The railroad should have found some means to forward the mail to Shaniko where the Cornett company has facilities ready and waiting for many days to carry it to its destination. There is a woeful lack of good management somewhere.
Editor’s note: These historical editorials originally appeared in the Feb. 22, 1907 edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.
