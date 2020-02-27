It is said that trout are already biting well in the Deschutes. To ascertain that fact before April 1, however, one must face liability to a fine of $200 and imprisonment of 100 days.
So all this commotion over the proposal to license general business comes from the “butting in of The Bulletin” does it? Well it will be found that The Bulletin will “butt in” to these questions affecting public interests quite often. Nobody can truthfully say The Bulletin has misrepresented the matter. If anybody wishes to present his side of the case, The Bulletin is open to him at all times, no matter whether he believes what this paper advocates or not. A newspaper is largely a public institution and there is no interest in the community that may not be heard in The Bulletin if it cares to present itself in these columns.
Dr. Ossler, of Johns Hopkins, has declared that men begin to decline at the age of 40 and at 60 aught to be killed. From the amount of cheap newspaper clatter this has evoked we should say the doctor places his figures about 25 years too high.
The city has established a dumpground for refuse in a ravine south of the town plat and the town authorities are trying to get all refuse from the street litter of trimming trees to the kitchen litter of tin cans removed to that place. There is much of that to be done and when done the city will present a tidy and inviting appearance.
The sheriff of Wheeler county was recently found to be a short $4,700 in the county’s cash. Thereupon one of the slobbering little papers over that way proceeded to testify that “he has been extremely popular and one of the best officials ever in the sheriff’s office since Wheeler County was created.” What a truly noble thing it is to steal the county blind and make one’s self popular with the money! If that’s the state of public sentiment in Wheeler County we don’t wonder they have defaulters and we’re glad they have ‘em.
