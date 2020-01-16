It appears from recent manifestations that there is, after all, within the borders of the proposed new county of Jefferson, some hostility to the move for division. An Ashwood man has spoken right up in opposition to it. Over in the Madras section there is also a cry of pain. It is evident, however, that the pain is produced by those who want Madras for the county seat, and is not really against the new county but only against the the town of Antelope. If the people of the proposed county don’t want it, that ought to settle the matter. If they do want it, their wishes ought to have weight. The point The Bulletin has made heretofore and now restates is that the wishes of the people in the proposed new county should govern, rather than the wishes of a distant county seat. By “the people” is meant a substantial majority of them; for it cannot be expected that all the people will agree on anything. The Bulletin is no disunionist but does believe largely in local government.

In discussing the new county proposal last week, the Prineville Review dropped this remark: “The Bulletin insisted in the Bend city election that the persons most interested should rule the new city’s affairs. Is there, then, so great a difference between governing a city and governing a county?” Here is an inaccurate statement of the position of The Bulletin, doubtless unintentional, and the conclusion based on such premise is, of course, much awry. The Bulletin’s contention in the Bend election campaign (and it is on the general application) was that those most interested in the welfare of the city should rule it — not those most interested in plucking it or who had nothing to lose by neglecting it. The principle, may it please the Review, The Bulletin would apply to the Jefferson county movement.

Now Laidlaw has a postoffice or will have when the postmaster commission shall arrive. Establishment of the postoffice has been authorized, with W.G. Stiles, the merchant as postmaster. His bondsmen are L.M. Coen and E.B. James. Mrs. Coen will be the deputy. Service will be by special carrier from Bend. This is the third new postoffice within a radius of five miles in the Deschutes country in less than a year all having large patronage. Which speaks louder that words of the growth of this locality.