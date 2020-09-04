A delegate from Klamath Falls was speaking in the irrigation congress of the prosperity which reclamation of arid lands had brought to his section, and incidentally mentioned the fact that his town had given a bonus of $100,000 for a California railroad, whereat a Portland member chided the Klamath brother for lack of loyalty to Oregon. “We gave $100,000 for a California railroad,” responded the Klamathian, “Now we will give $200,000 for a line to Portland. Will Portland come and see us?” The Portlander subsided. It is doubtless rank treason for these outside communities not to shut themselves against all places other than Portland, but what is Portland doing to merit this favor? And Portland scolds Harriman for being a hog!
The latest railroad move — incorporation of the Oregon Eastern Railway Company by men connected with the O.R. & N. to build across Oregon from Natron to Ontario, and putting a crew of surveyors immediately in the field — fits in very well with the story from Boise which appears in another column of this paper. The people active at Boise undoubtedly mean business and they are not working for Harriman. Therefore Harriman finds it necessary to make a counter move to occupy the Central Oregon field. He will build the east and west line we need if others push out this way. The others may build, too. With the Columbia Southern advance to Madras, and the Oregon Eastern across the country south of Crooked River, this country would have something like the shipping facilities it is entitled to. Something substantial must come from all this. Bend will have a railroad and may be a junction point. The lumbermen smell transportation and it cannot escape notice that they are very active in this field.
