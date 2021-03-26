Western Crook it now appears will be allowed to name the new country commissioner without any opposition from other parts of the county. Only two candidates are in the field and both of there are Western Crook men — Bayley of Laidlaw and Fisher of Madras.
Commenting on Western Crook’s desire for representation in the county court, the Prineville Journal says the request is a fair one and simple justice demands that the western part of the county be given a commissioner.
The Laidlaw Chronicle, referring to the candidate from this immediate section, gives the following good and sufficient reasons why R.H. Bayley should receive the nomination and election to the commissionership:
“Because the west side of the country is entitled to representation in the county court. Because he is acquainted with the needs of the people in the matter of roads and bridges and because he will represent the entire county as well as the western part. Because he is a man who has made a success of his own affairs and this gives promise of success in county business. Because he is a property owner and will not recklessly spend the people’s money. Because he is honest, fair, progressive and careful.”
The voters at the primaries on April 20 should remember Mr. Bayley with a large vote.
…The gasoline street lamps which the city council has had placed at the corner or Main and McGrees streets (in Antelope) as an experiment in street lighting, is a great improvement over the dinky kerosene lamps which have proved to be an expensive failure. It is probable that the city will install several new gasoline street lamps this fall.
