Bend people returning from Prineville report that a very large number of Prineville citizens will be in Bend on the Fourth. The trout barbecue is the chief reason for their coming. And Bend promises them a good time. A number of expert fisherman have been engaged to catch the fish, an ample appropriation has been made for this feature and the fish will be on hand in great numbers.
With the music, oration, barbecue, sports, baseball game, fireworks, etc., it is safe to say Bend will give her visitors one of the very best celebrations ever seen in Central Oregon. And her hospitality is unlimited. Everyone is invited and everyone is urged to come.
Every farmer of whom The Bulletin has made inquiry reports that grain and hay crops are doing very well this year and every indication points to a bounteous harvest. The Bulletin correspondents are reporting the same thing. Each succeeding year sees better and larger crops in this fertile and pleasant upper Deschutes valley. Homes are multiplying and rural telephones are being installed; all indications of a substantial and lasting development. It requires no prophetic vision to see a great future for this favored land.
A man well acquainted with the schools of the state, and who is not a resident of Bend, recently said that Bend had the best schools east of the mountains. Two young girl students, who have attended other schools of high standing, report that they never made such progress as they have in the Bend school. That Bend intends to keep her schools in the forefront on efficiency is show by the action of the school directors this week when they made provision to increase by one Bend’s corps of instruction for the coming school year.
Editor’s note: These historical editorials originally appeared in the June 21, 1907 edition of what was then called The Bend Bulletin.
