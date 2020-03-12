Editor's note: The following historical editorials originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on March 17, 1905.
A recent comer to Bend, who delights in the sport of fishing and also has respect for it and the law, writes his sentiments on the subject in this wise: Those persons who have been unable to restrain themselves from trout fishing until the opening of the season, April 1, are not doing themselves, the fish, their more law abiding neighbors nor the art of fishing justice. In the first place, they are breaking the laws of this the state and laying themselves liable to $200 fine and imprisonment. In the second place the fish are not ready to bite. In the third place the lawbreakers are stealing a march on the other people who find just as much delight in the sport as they do, but have too much respect for the law and themselves to fish out of season. In the fourth place it is a poor and miserable substitute of the art — and altogether unsportsmanlike — to put a piece of beefsteak on a hook and sink it to the bottom, and wait thus ridiculously for a nibble. This argument could be carried to the n-th power, which could be conclusive proof of the fact that right is right, and that fishing out of season isn't.
....
Four new postoffices in the past year to accommodate the settlers in Deschutes County — oh no, this county is not settling up.
....
They're making a great to do over the Twin Fall irrigation enterprise in Southern Idaho. The water was turned in the watering system the other day and while the reservoirs and canal were being filled, the channel of the Great Snake River was dry. Of course it will not take all of the Snake River to water 270,000 acres of Idaho land, thirsty though it is. The Deschutes is not so big as the Snake but 250,000 acres here will be irrigated with only half the water of the river.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.