Talk about weather — did you ever see anywhere a finer brand than that we are now enjoying? Frost has gone from the soil and farmers are turning the “stubborn glebe,” the birds are caroling their prettiest, sunny days and moony nights entice one out of doors. All of which makes one glad to be alive.
…
Congressman Adam Bede, of Minnesota, has been having some fun with his brethren of the Senate. The noted wit is reported as having said: “You know there are three kinds of United States Senator these days, the old Senator with the young wife, the senator with several wives and the senators who have been indicted. Why, nowadays, when the roll is called in the United States Senate, the members don’t know whether to answer present or not guilty.”
…
The experience of mankind for thousands of years has evolved this precept, which ought to be framed into the life of every man who values his own peace of mind and his obligations to his fellow man: Live within your means.
The practice of living beyond one’s means lies at the bottom of more dishonor and misery that can be catalogued in a month. Greed and hypocrisy thrive upon it, honest toil is always its prey. The maxim is as good for public corporations as for individuals.
…
Now comes the biennial “mileage grab” as a sort of sequel to the “clerkship abuse” of the legislature. Mileage and per diem for the members of the Legislature amounts to $15,674.30. Two representatives and one senator, A.L. Mills, S.M. Mears and R.A. Booth do not claim mileage. The assumption is that these members do not think it necessary to accept transportation at the hands of the state, so long as they traveled on passes. Linthicum of Multnomah, accepts only $3.30, which is the round-trip fare between Portland and Salem. Smith of Josephine, pays his railroad fare and takes a receipt to show that he has the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.