The Bulletin has information, the source of which cannot now be given, indicating that active construction of the Columbia Southern railroad toward Bend will be begun within 60 days. Definite official announcement will probably be made within the coming two weeks.
…
The O’Kane fire demonstrated that the Deschutes lumber burns slowly and it will not be a difficult matter to control fires in Bend when there shall be water available. Perhaps this explains why our forests are so immune from fire — the wood does not burn readily. It is clear that even a bucket brigade and an open ditch will subdue any fire here that can be reached with buckets.
…
The trout fishers are beginning to bring in long strings and tall stories. And the owners of river lands are fast erecting trespass notices and barring the landless from the choice fishing holes.
