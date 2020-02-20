The Bulletin said that Gerald Groesbeck stalked though streets and private premises with shot gun on his shoulder and pockets stuffed with automatic revolver “inviting everybody” to come out and get killed. The Prineville Register said it had a letter alleging a salacious scandal and proceeded to attack the honor of Mrs. Groesbeck. The Bulletin said the Review lied. Now the Review pleaded guilty to lying — and most despicable lying at that, because it was such a wanton attack upon an absent innocent and defenseless woman — but still “insists” that The Bulletin say “who Groesbeck invited to be killed.” He invited everybody out, just as The Bulletin said. It has long been apparent that the Review has no honor, but this is the first confession that it can’t read English.
Now comes the biennial “mileage grab” as a sort of sequel to the “clerkship abuse” of the legislature. Mileage and per diem for the members of the Legislature amounts to $15,674.30. Two representatives and one senator , A.L. Mills, S.M. Mears and R.A. Booth, do not claim mileage. The assumption is that these members do not think it necessary to accept transportation at the hands of the state, so long as they have traveled on passes. Linthicum, of Multnomah, accepts $3.30, which the round-trip fare between Portland and Salem. Smith, of Josephine, pays his railroad fare and takes a receipt to show that he has paid the same.
The graceful and neighborly act of the Prineville people coming to Bend and giving our free reading room a lift will long be remembered here. It was perfectly spontaneous and so entirely good natured and generous that it could not fail to excite a similar spirit in Bend. There was no calculating commercialism about it; it was a regular family party in which every member was glad to participate, each contributing what he could and accepting in full satisfaction what was offered. Under such circumstances the visit could not fail of success at every point. ... These influences will live and bear fruit.
