Which is considered of more value in Crook County, an Oregon “fuzz tail” or a man’s life. Two men are sentenced to seven years in the penitentiary for stealing a horse and calf; another is given a term of one year for killing an old man. Verily the ways of justice are wonderful to behold.
…
There is no statute expressly prohibiting the fencing of government land; but courts of equity will recognize the offense and give relief by injunction. Fencing government land for any purpose than settlement is taking for private use that which belongs to the whole public and is unlawful both as a purpresture and as a public nuisance. It is immaterial that such enclosures are for stock range purposes. The law recognizes no such purpose. The grazier has no more right to government land than he has the private land of others. Persons desiring to become bona fide settlers may tear down the fences surrounding such tracts. This advice appears directly and in many forms in the decisions of the land department.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Editor’s note: The following editorials originally appeared in what was then called The Bend Bulletin on Nov. 2, 1906.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.