Did any country ever have finer weather that the Deschutes Valley? The contrast of this season with that of a year ago is quite marked but we are assured by old residents that this fall than the last is the type of season on the Deschutes. Last November nearly a foot of snow fell on the 6th. This year there have been but two really frosty nights up to this date. Mild, bright weather is characteristic of the season and it brings health and joy to all.

…

The Baptists of Bend are to be commended for the energetic way in which they have gone about the matter of building their new church edifice. They have not gone away into a closet and prayed for the Lord to bring them a house of worship with steeples and bell and upholstered pews and a brass knob on the front door; they went around and raised what money they could and then took saw and hammer and nails and went at it. And they have something creditable to show for their efforts.

…

The decision of President Roosevelt not again to be a candidate for that office is to be regretted. It is out of the clear cut character of the man and makes him absolutely free of suspicion of making a machine for promoting his own interests in the future. But no one really supposed he would ever be guilty of such practice. He is not built of the stuff that makes progress that way. The chief source of regret is that it will remove from our public life a figure and an influence that can not well be spared. We need the wholesome spirit of rugged Americanism represented by Theodore Roosevelt to leaven American politics. He is thoroughly respected at home and abroad. His service to the country in the way of clearing murky political recesses and setting a standard of frankness and honesty before the people has been inestimable. He is about to enter upon the first term for which he was chosen president and it would not violate the no-third term tradition if he were to be re-elected president. His current service in the presidential chair is by virtue of his election as vice president. The coming four years are sure to make an important epoch in the development of the American nation, which will in all ways be incalculably stronger for the service of President Roosevelt. He may be needed longer and we wish he would permit himself, to be available.

The coming four years are sure to make an important epoch in the development of the American nation, which will in all ways be incalculably stronger for the service of President Roosevelt. He may be needed longer and we wish he would permit himself, to be available.