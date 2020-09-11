Is business dull in Bend? Where in Oregon, outside of Portland, will you find business relatively better? From all quarters come reports of dullness. A substantial citizen from the Rogue valley, in western Oregon, was here this week and reported dullness there almost to the point of distress. Willamette Valley reports are similar. In Shaniko, the warehouses are empty and the practically the only freighters on the road are those pulling to Bend. Our own county seat is experiencing the same dullness and small new towns do not escape. All Oregon is drawn very largely to a head at Portland this year. The benefits of the fair will sift out through the state later — not merely from immediate settlement but as well as the investments which contact and acquaintance with the state will inspire. This is the dullest time of the dull season. But the basis of business is perfectly secure, there is plenty of money, development enterprises were never so thick in Oregon, and if this dull season is not succeeded by great activity the signs of the times are very misleading. Our experience is the same as that of the middle west at times of the Chicago and St. Louis expositions.
The Bend schools will reopen next Monday in the same rooms and with the same teachers as least year. And Tuesday at 4 p.m., there will be a meeting of voters in the schoolhouse to take action relative to the site for the new schoolhouse and for disposal of the present school property.
A great deal is said about the expectation that large holdings of land cannot be tolerated in districts where irrigation is to be effected by the government.... The government is interested in the quality of its citizenship. It is important that its citizens have homes of their own....It is very commendable that the government should, without visiting injustice upon anybody, try to have these large masses broken up, to provide comfortable homes for large numbers of people rather than large profits for a few.
