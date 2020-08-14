Maybe the knockers are rights and the Deschutes country is an unbroken, worthless, hopeless desert. But the visible evidence of successful farming — the finest of crops of all kinds, water in plenty flowing and moistening thousands of fertile acres, no failure anywhere — tends to shake confidence in the judgment, if not the integrity, of these croakers. Where on the face of the earth will they find a new country that gives greater assurance of success? Mere ignorance or unwillingness to see the facts will not prove the country worthless. The country will speak for itself if they will let it — will eventually for itself anyway.
Remember the school bond election at the schoolhouse next Thursday afternoon. Only those who have property on last year’s tax roll are entitled to vote. The qualifications for voting at an ordinary school meeting will not suffice. Votes that would be entirely proper at an annual school meeting might invalidate a bond election, for only those who pay taxes (as evidenced by the last tax roll) are permitted to vote on bonds. If one owns shares in a partnership or corporation which was on that tax roll he may vote upon showing he was thus qualified. The restrictions are not made by the Bend school board; they are the law as interpreted by the state superintendent.....
Portland is congested with business and people on account of the fair but the rest of the state, all parts, is correspondingly dull. After the fair closes conditions will be reversed for a time. Then the rest of the state will have its inning. And there is already evidence that the state will, as a whole, reap much benefit from the contact of Eastern people and the interest which the visitors take in this great virgin commonwealth.
